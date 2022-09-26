What Maxx Crosby Said After Raiders Loss to the Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders imploded today and fell to a disappointing 0-3 on the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Silver and Black have no time to feel sorry for themselves. With 14 games remaining, despite the poor play, there is no quit in this team.

Afterward, Maxx Crosby spoke to the media, and here is what he said:

RAIDERS DEFENSIVE END MAXX CROSBY

Yeah, it's tough. We're so close. We're doing a lot of good things, we’re just not finishing and getting the wins. On the outside it's frustrating, I get it. It's frustrating in here. We work our ass off every day to try to go out there and be our best, and I feel like we're on our way. Even though it's hard right now and seems like the world is closing down, we have a lot of positive things to take away.

What was the difference in those two halves? They score 24 and they don’t score in the second half, what did you see?

I feel like just overall, defensively we played better all together. We just took a deep breath and took it one play at a time. That’s what we try to emphasize. Not overthinking it, not overdoing it, just going out there and executing one play at a time. That’s really all you can do. They can make one good play and it's not the end of the world. It can’t lead to, ‘Boom, boom, boom,’ another couple big plays. It’s got to be like, ‘All right, whatever,’ and just bounce back. We're on our way. And that's the tough part, because we all work so damn hard and we're trying to get it right. We’ve just got to stay positive in times like this.

You talk about execution and it always comes down to a few plays here and there, doesn’t it?

Yeah, they made it. It comes down to one play at the end. We've been there three times this year so it's tough. But we’ve got great guys in this locker room, great leaders, and we’ve just got to keep pushing.

Is that kind of, as a leader, your message to everyone that you have to give them?

Absolutely. Yeah. You're either going to sink or swim – like, there's no other option. We're going into Week Four now. There’s a lot of football left. Last year we lost, what, five out of six in the middle of the year? If we were to quit, nobody would have talked about that year. All they remember is us going to the playoffs. That's ultimately what we play for. We want to play, but right now it’s let's get a win. It comes down to getting a win. That's all we're trying to do. It's tough, but like I said, we’ve got great guys, great coaches, great players, so we just got to keep moving forward.

The Las Vegas Raiders return to action next Sunday, as they play host at Allegiant Stadium to their AFC rivals the Denver Broncos. That game kicks off at 4:25 PM PT and can be seen on CBS.

