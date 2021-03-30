With the help of our friends around the NFL, we present to you our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven 2021 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

Henderson, Nev: The NFL Draft every year injects into the nation a fresh shot of adrenaline as each team sits as equals before a new year. As we anticipate the draft coming in April, here is an early Christmas present just for you.

Every year five of my friends who are NFL team officials (scouts, personnel/management) give me their mock drafts. They represent five different teams. This is their Mock Draft, not mine.

An example of their accuracy is that we were the ONLY media Mock Draft a few years ago with Tim Tebow being picked in the first round and Jimmy Clausen not. They have had many successes since, but that was the biggest that got our Mock Draft national attention.

Below is what they think will happen based on what they are hearing. It is not what these professionals would do. We do not take into account any trades.

I will keep each of their identities confidential. All I asked from them was that they gave me their Mock Draft based on what they feel are the team’s needs and boards.

I weighed all lists and put them in the appropriate order. I didn’t have them make their team’s pick (that is why a fifth person), and I didn’t add comments that may reveal their identity.

This list is not the order that I think they will be drafted; merely five men paid to do this for a living and who they think teams will pick. We did not let them add where or when they thought trades would occur. Again NO TRADES are factored in. I weighed each of their picks and the list based upon their consensus and drafts. Here it is:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3. San Francisco 49ers (via Texans/Dolphins) – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

4. Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

5. Cincinnati Bengals – Penei Sewell, T, Oregon

6. Miami Dolphins (via Eagles) – Ja’Mar Chase, WR, LSU

7. Detroit Lions – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

8. Carolina Panthers – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

9. Denver Broncos – Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

10. Dallas Cowboys – Rashawn Slater, T, Northwestern

11. New York Giants – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

12. Philadelphia Eagles (via 49ers) – Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

13. Los Angeles Chargers – Christian Darrisaw, T, Virginia Tech

14. Minnesota Vikings – Alija Vera-Tucker, T, USC

15. New England Patriots – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

16. Arizona Cardinals – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

17. Las Vegas Raiders – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

18. Miami Dolphins – Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

19. Washington Football Team – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

20. Chicago Bears – Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State

21. Indianapolis Colts – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

22. Tennessee Titans – Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

23. New York Jets (via Seahawks) – Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

24. Pittsburgh Steelers – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Rams) – Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

26. Cleveland Browns – Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia

27. Baltimore Ravens – Richie Grant, FS, UCF

28. New Orleans Saints – Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

29. Green Bay Packers – Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

30. Buffalo Bills – Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

31. Kansas City Chiefs – Jalen Mayfield, T, Michigan

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

