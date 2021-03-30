2021 NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Henderson, Nev: The NFL Draft every year injects into the nation a fresh shot of adrenaline as each team sits as equals before a new year. As we anticipate the draft coming in April, here is an early Christmas present just for you.
Every year five of my friends who are NFL team officials (scouts, personnel/management) give me their mock drafts. They represent five different teams. This is their Mock Draft, not mine.
An example of their accuracy is that we were the ONLY media Mock Draft a few years ago with Tim Tebow being picked in the first round and Jimmy Clausen not. They have had many successes since, but that was the biggest that got our Mock Draft national attention.
Below is what they think will happen based on what they are hearing. It is not what these professionals would do. We do not take into account any trades.
I will keep each of their identities confidential. All I asked from them was that they gave me their Mock Draft based on what they feel are the team’s needs and boards.
I weighed all lists and put them in the appropriate order. I didn’t have them make their team’s pick (that is why a fifth person), and I didn’t add comments that may reveal their identity.
This list is not the order that I think they will be drafted; merely five men paid to do this for a living and who they think teams will pick. We did not let them add where or when they thought trades would occur. Again NO TRADES are factored in. I weighed each of their picks and the list based upon their consensus and drafts. Here it is:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
3. San Francisco 49ers (via Texans/Dolphins) – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
4. Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
5. Cincinnati Bengals – Penei Sewell, T, Oregon
6. Miami Dolphins (via Eagles) – Ja’Mar Chase, WR, LSU
7. Detroit Lions – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
8. Carolina Panthers – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
9. Denver Broncos – Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
10. Dallas Cowboys – Rashawn Slater, T, Northwestern
11. New York Giants – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
12. Philadelphia Eagles (via 49ers) – Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
13. Los Angeles Chargers – Christian Darrisaw, T, Virginia Tech
14. Minnesota Vikings – Alija Vera-Tucker, T, USC
15. New England Patriots – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
16. Arizona Cardinals – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
17. Las Vegas Raiders – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
18. Miami Dolphins – Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
19. Washington Football Team – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
20. Chicago Bears – Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State
21. Indianapolis Colts – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
22. Tennessee Titans – Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami
23. New York Jets (via Seahawks) – Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
24. Pittsburgh Steelers – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Rams) – Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
26. Cleveland Browns – Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia
27. Baltimore Ravens – Richie Grant, FS, UCF
28. New Orleans Saints – Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
29. Green Bay Packers – Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
30. Buffalo Bills – Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
31. Kansas City Chiefs – Jalen Mayfield, T, Michigan
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1