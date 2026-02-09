2 Encouraging Stats for Raiders from Klint Kubiak’s Super Bowl

Ten teams around the NFL fired their head coaches this offseason. Of those 10, the Las Vegas Raiders were the very last to pick a new hire to lead them into the next era. General Manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady weren't asleep at the wheel, though. They just had to wait to get their top choice.



After weeks of speculation and rumors, Seattle Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak confirmed live on television that he was taking the Raiders job in his post-game interview after leading his team to victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. He was a highly coveted talent on the open market throughout the coaching cycle, but his swansong for Seattle might have made him the best hire of the entire offseason.



Seahawks' offense shouldn't be overlooked



Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald and running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. Kenneth Walker III - 135 rushing yards



The New England Patriots got to the Super Bowl behind the strength of their defense. Their offense averaged just 15 points per game in the first three rounds of the playoffs, but they still made it out of the AFC by holding their opponents to just 8.6. The Pats' rushing defense was particularly impressive, allowing just 214 total yards on 68 attempts in that span, led by a beefy defensive line featuring Milton Williams and Christian Barmore.



KENNETH WALKER III IS SUPER BOWL LX MVP. #SBLX pic.twitter.com/YJyekPJK5g — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

The matchup between the Seattle Seahawks' ground game with Kenneth Walker III and New England's rushing defense was viewed as a key factor. The 'Hawks leaned heavily on Walker in their first two postseason clashes, but the Pats' front seven was the best run-stopping unit they would see in the playoffs.

Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak recognized the strength of New England's defense and dialed up outside run after outside run to get his star running back out in space and away from the Pats' star D-linemen, where Walker could make the most of his speed and elusiveness. As a result, Walker tallied 135 yards on 27 attempts, leading to a Super Bowl MVP honor.



Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs the ball during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 27 receiving yards



Everyone knew all season that the Seahawks' offense runs through Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He was more single-handedly responsible for his team's passing production than any other non-quarterback in the league, leading to an Offensive Player of the Year award. Going into the Super Bowl, the Patriots had to shut down JSN to have any hope of winning. With a talented secondary featuring star cornerback Christian Gonzales, they had as good a chance to slow him down as any team that faced Seattle this year.



Klint Kubiak is an offensive genius…he set up Sam Darnold’s TD pass from the first play of the Super Bowl.



This is ELITE play-calling…The Seahawks are going to miss him next year.#RaiderNation is getting 1 of 1! pic.twitter.com/QUEJJAIBeV — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) February 9, 2026

New England was even fortunate enough to have Smith-Njigba sidelined for a significant portion of the game while he was examined according to the league's concussion protocol. Ultimately, he finished with just four catches for 27 yards. It didn't matter. The Seahawks were able to generate enough offense with Kenneth Walker and their supplementary pieces in the passing game to take home the Lombardi. A bulk of the credit has to go to Kubiak's game plan.

