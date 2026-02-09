2 Encouraging Stats for Raiders from Klint Kubiak’s Super Bowl
Ten teams around the NFL fired their head coaches this offseason. Of those 10, the Las Vegas Raiders were the very last to pick a new hire to lead them into the next era. General Manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady weren't asleep at the wheel, though. They just had to wait to get their top choice.
After weeks of speculation and rumors, Seattle Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak confirmed live on television that he was taking the Raiders job in his post-game interview after leading his team to victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. He was a highly coveted talent on the open market throughout the coaching cycle, but his swansong for Seattle might have made him the best hire of the entire offseason.
Seahawks' offense shouldn't be overlooked
1. Kenneth Walker III - 135 rushing yards
The New England Patriots got to the Super Bowl behind the strength of their defense. Their offense averaged just 15 points per game in the first three rounds of the playoffs, but they still made it out of the AFC by holding their opponents to just 8.6. The Pats' rushing defense was particularly impressive, allowing just 214 total yards on 68 attempts in that span, led by a beefy defensive line featuring Milton Williams and Christian Barmore.
The matchup between the Seattle Seahawks' ground game with Kenneth Walker III and New England's rushing defense was viewed as a key factor. The 'Hawks leaned heavily on Walker in their first two postseason clashes, but the Pats' front seven was the best run-stopping unit they would see in the playoffs.
Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak recognized the strength of New England's defense and dialed up outside run after outside run to get his star running back out in space and away from the Pats' star D-linemen, where Walker could make the most of his speed and elusiveness. As a result, Walker tallied 135 yards on 27 attempts, leading to a Super Bowl MVP honor.
2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 27 receiving yards
Everyone knew all season that the Seahawks' offense runs through Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He was more single-handedly responsible for his team's passing production than any other non-quarterback in the league, leading to an Offensive Player of the Year award. Going into the Super Bowl, the Patriots had to shut down JSN to have any hope of winning. With a talented secondary featuring star cornerback Christian Gonzales, they had as good a chance to slow him down as any team that faced Seattle this year.
New England was even fortunate enough to have Smith-Njigba sidelined for a significant portion of the game while he was examined according to the league's concussion protocol. Ultimately, he finished with just four catches for 27 yards. It didn't matter. The Seahawks were able to generate enough offense with Kenneth Walker and their supplementary pieces in the passing game to take home the Lombardi. A bulk of the credit has to go to Kubiak's game plan.
Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.