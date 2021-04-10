How Prospects are Preparing for the NFL Draft

As the NFL Draft approaches, we take you inside the preparation of the future Las Vegas Raiders with NFL insider Jim Mora, Jr.

Henderson, Nev.—It is with earnest expectation, like a seven-year-old at Christmas, that Las Vegas Raiders and NFL fans, in general, await the NFL Draft.

But even more than the fans, owners, and team management, so are the players. Many have dreamed for an entire lifetime to hear their names called on the NFL’s great draft stage.

Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven caught up with NFL insider Jim Mora, Jr. to get his first-hand assessment of how prospects prepare for their big day.

“This is a draining time, this is a hard time for the prospect,” Mora said. “No. 1, there will be some individual workouts with teams, even though they had their pro day.”

What are those individual meetings like?

“They (NFL Teams) will put them through the paces, watch some film with them, and meet with them again and really dig in,” Mora said.

But the process isn’t always fun and glamorous.

"I had guys that spent twenty straight days on the road meeting with twenty straight organizations to meet with the coaches, the owners, and the doctors," Mora said. "This is a huge investment the teams are about to make.”

Mora took us inside the mindset of these prospects.

“It is a real stress on the players because at the same time they’ve got to stay in shape,"Mora said. "They have to continue their workout regimen so that when they get to mini-camp, after the draft so they can play.

“The emotional aspect of 32-teams that could pick him or he may not get picked. ' Where am I going to spend the next few years of my life' and that is in someone’s hands, and that can be rather daunting.”

For more Mora on what the prospects are going through, please watch the entire video above.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter