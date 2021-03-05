With the help of our friends around the NFL, we present to you our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven 2021 NFL Mock Draft 1.0.

Henderson, Nev.: The NFL Draft every year injects into the nation a fresh shot of adrenaline as each team sits as equals before a new year. As we anticipate the draft coming in April, here is an early Christmas present just for you.

Every year five of my friends who are NFL team officials (scouts, personnel/management) give me their mock drafts. They represent five different teams. This is their Mock Draft, not mine.

An example of their accuracy is that we were the ONLY media Mock Draft a few years ago with Tim Tebow being picked in the first round and Jimmy Clausen not. They have had many successes since, but that was the biggest that got our Mock Draft national attention.

Below is what they think will happen based on what they are hearing. It is not what these professionals would do. We do not take into account any trades.

I will keep each of their identities confidential. All I asked from them was that they gave me their Mock Draft based on what they feel are the team’s needs and boards.

I weighed all lists and put them in the appropriate order. I didn’t have them make their team’s pick (that is why a fifth person), and I didn’t add comments that may reveal their identity.

This list is not the order that I think they will be drafted; merely five men paid to do this for a living and who they think teams will pick. We did not let them add where or when they thought trades would occur. Again NO TRADES are factored in. I weighed each of their picks and the list based upon their consensus and drafts. Here it is:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15) Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets (2-14) Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3. Miami Dolphins (from Houston 4-12) Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

4. Atlanta Falcons (4-12) Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

5. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

6. Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1) Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

7. Detroit Lions (5-11) Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

8. Carolina Panthers (5-11) Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

9. Denver Broncos (5-11) Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

10. Dallas Cowboys (6-10) Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

11. New York Giants (6-10) DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

12. San Francisco 49ers (6-10) Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern

13. Los Angeles Chargers (7-9) Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

14. Minnesota Vikings (7-9) Kwity Paye, DL, Michigan

15. New England Patriots (7-9) Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

16. Arizona Cardinals (8-8) Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

17. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8) Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

18. Miami Dolphins (10-6) Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

19. Washington Football Team (7-9) Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

20. Chicago Bears (8-8) Teven Jenkins, OL, Oklahoma State

21. Indianapolis Colts (11-5) Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida State

22. Tennessee Titans (11-5) Jayson Owens, EDGE, Penn State

23. New York Jets (from Seattle 12-4) Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

24. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LA Rams) Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama

26. Cleveland Browns (11-5) Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

27. Baltimore Ravens (11-5) Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

28. New Orleans Saints (12-4) Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

29. Green Bay Packers (13-3) Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

30. Buffalo Bills (13-3) Carlos Basham, EDGE, Wake Forest

31. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKud1 @BaydounDarin