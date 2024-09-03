Our Final Prediction for the Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Regular Season
NEW YORK CITY, NY—The Las Vegas Raiders are headed to their first season with Antonio Pierce at the helm and GM Tom Telesco implanted as the captain of the Raider Nation.
We offer our predictions on the season when the schedule comes out. Still, after all the offseason and attending every training camp practice, we revisit our prediction for the 2024 season.
2024 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule/Predictions 1.0
*All Times are Eastern
Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
The Las Vegas Raiders go on the road to Allegiant Stadium West and make an interesting statement when they take out the Bolts in the home debut of Jim Harbaugh. Record: 1-0
Week 2 (Sept. 15): at Ravens, 1 p.m.
The Raiders get an emotion win in week one, then travel across the United States for an early game and fall in an impressive defensive battle on a last second field goal. Record: 1-1
Week 3 (Sept. 22): vs. Panthers, 4:05 p.m.
The Raiders return home and get back to their winning ways, in the home opener they punish the Carolina Panthers while holding them scoreless, and taking Young to the ground all day. Minshew runs for a touchdown, and throws for two more. Record 2-1
Week 4 (Sept. 29): vs. Browns, 4:25 p.m.
The Browns defense is impressive, the Raiders are better and in a defensive battle, a late interception by the Silver and Black sets up the winning touchdown for Michael Mayer. Record 3-1
Week 5 (Oct. 6): at Broncos, 4:05 p.m.
The Raiders are flying into Mile High, and continue to own the Broncos, as the offense unloads with the best performance of the early season in a big win. Record: 4-1
Week 6 (Oct. 13): vs. Steelers, 4:05 p.m.
The Raiders have confidence, and they have mojo, and at home with the most impressive crowd since moving to Las Vegas. Same Russell Wilson, and the same results with a Silver and Black win. Record: 5-1
Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Rams, 4:05 p.m.
The Raiders are entering the most difficult part of their schedule as they head to Allegiant Stadium Southwest, but this time they aren’t playing the Bolts. The Raiders fight, but lose on a last season field goal. Record: 5-2
Week 8 (Oct. 27): vs. Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.
After a very physical game against the Rams, the Raiders are banged up as they come home to face the World Champion Chiefs. Allegiant Stadium is on fire, but the wounded Raiders run out of gas and fall to the World Champions at home. Record: 5-3
Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Bengals, 1 p.m.
Injured, and angry after letting a win over the Chiefs slip though their fingers because of health issues, the Raiders head back east, and while competitive, they lose in a final drive by Joe Burrow. Record: 5-4
Week 10: BYE
They bye week couldn’t have come at a better time, as Antonio Pierce’s men take time to heal.
Week 11 (Nov. 17): at Dolphins, 1 p.m.
Still not 100%, the Raider have a valiant fight, and again lose a tight ball game. The Raiders fall to 1-5 on the season in last-second games. Record: 5-5
Week 12 (Nov. 24) vs. Broncos, 4:05 p.m.
Now healthy, the resurgent Raiders have their MOJO back, and Allegiant Stadium infuses them with energy, and yet again, the take out the Broncos, for another season sweep. Record: 6-5
Week 13 (Nov. 29): at Chiefs (Black Friday), 3 p.m.
Healthy and on fire, the Raiders know that the loss at home earlier in the year was not indicative of this team. They physically take the game to the Chiefs, and they have the home crowd, just like last year booing the home team, and the Raiders take the win. Record 7-5
Week 14 (Dec. 8): at Buccaneers, 1 p.m.
The Raiders travel east, and have the worst game of the season. They make a couple of uncharacteristic mistakes, and they fall to the Broncos in a very close game. Record: 7-6
Week 15 (Dec. 16): vs. Falcons (MNF), 8:15 p.m.
The Raiders come home angry, and getting the Falcons on Monday night, on national TV is exactly what they need. In a physical game, the Raiders never trail after they score on their first drive and get a big win. Record 8-6
Week 16 (Dec. 22): vs. Jaguars, 4:25 p.m.
The Raiders are a young team, and they are learning how to win. A couple of young players, make some key mistakes and they lose a close one to Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Record: 8-7
Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Saints, 1 p.m.
Antonio Pierce and the veterans on this team have to say nothing. The young players learn from that loss, and the Raiders play their best game of the season pounding the Derek Carr led Saints in New Orleans. Record: 9-7
Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): vs. Chargers, TBD
Not taking their feet of the gas, the young Raiders don’t let up. The same energy that they showed in New Orleans is on display in the last regular season game, and while the Bolts are significantly better, so are the Raiders. The Raiders win in the last five minutes. Record 10-7 and on their way to the NFL Playoffs as a Wildcard Team.