How the 2025 Season Got Away From Brady, Raiders

Things have not gone as planned for Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady in his first full season with the Silver and Black.

When Raiders owner Mark Davis brought Brady in, he made it clear that Brady was going to have a major say about what was going on with the franchise, especially with all the important decisions that the team made with the roster and personnel. When you bring in a guy like Brady, it is only right to listen to one of the greatest, if not the greatest, players of all time.

Davis has had trouble finding the right regime and roster to build during his time in Las Vegas for the most part. Brady has come in and helped him with the whole process. Brady was all in on the decisions that the Raiders made this past offseason. As far as how much say he had over others still remains unknown, but Brady was part of all of it. The bad thing for the Raiders is that this was supposed to be a season where they showed improvement, and it has been the opposite of that.

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Brady not having the season he expected

“Bringing in Tom Brady was bringing in somebody on the football side that having here in the organization,” Davis said in January. "[Gruden] was somebody that I brought in and really expected to be that person on the football side that would bring stability to the organization. He had a 10-year contract and all that, and he had his head chopped off.”

“It took four years to actually get Tom into the building and bring in that expertise and that confidence that we’re talking about. . . . There is a vision, and Tom does have vision. I don’t think there’s anybody more competitive, that I know of, than Tom Brady. . . . Tom was brought in initially for the football side of the building. Somebody who is going to be there for a long, long time. Not as a president, but.”

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The first scapegoat was offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who was hired (as many believe) at Brady’s recommendation, if not urging," said Mike Florio of NBC Sports. "In the aftermath of the termination of Kelly and his $6 million annual salary, embarrassing details about Kelly’s performance, including the astounding claim that he at times called plays that were neither in the game plan nor the playbook."

"The clunky effort to justify firing Kelly indirectly splashes mud on Brady’s judgment, if he did indeed target and recommend Kelly. The overall performance of the team casts doubt on the value of leveraging Brady’s immense success as a player into building a properly-functioning football organization."

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the Raiders' Tom Brady decision-making.