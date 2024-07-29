Our Latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Training Camp Report No. 6
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
With the 2024 NFL Training Camp entering its final days, today we offer our daily Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Training Camp Report No. 6.
In this episode, we will break down the defense from week one of camp and look ahead to week two, specifically what we are looking for.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
The Raiders are fortunate to have Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Here is a partial transcript of his most recent press conference.
Q: Along those lines, what's the message to the team that you said on the way arriving here and knowing that you've been there, done that a bunch of times as a player?
Coach Pierce: "I haven't told them that quite yet, so we'll discuss that this afternoon. But the key thing is, when you go to training camp and you go away, it's the Brotherhood, it's us against the world. The bad thing about it is you can't have fans here, right? So, we're going to have to entertain one another, and sometimes it's a good thing. When you're in training camp at home, you get to run to mom and dad and family, the kids and the wife. Well, when they get to the hotel, it's each other, it's one another. Same thing for the coaches. I think it'd be really critical for our team to become the tightest unit possible. It's all peaches and cream right now, right? Suns bright, there's always some dark moments and some dark days. And we're going to have to be ready to go through some adversity together." Q: Being from Southern California, growing up a Raiders fan, what does it mean for you? Coach Pierce: "I love it. 30 miles from where I grew up. When the plane hit the tarmac, I smiled. It felt good to be, for me, home. I'm excited, excited for our players to be here and have a great opportunity to enjoy some nice weather and get away a little bit for 17 days and then we go back to Vegas."
Q: Any health issues at all coming in?
Coach Pierce: "As of now I don't, we left a little early so we can come and check out the field. So, we'll have that answer probably a little later."
