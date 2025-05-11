Podcast: Raiders Position Group Breakdown: S
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast features an in-depth scouting report, a breakdown of every safety, and a detailed analysis of the Silver and Black's roster.
The Las Vegas Raiders had multiple areas that needed attention this offseason, but one area that didn’t need much attention was on Patrick Graham’s side of the football.
Sure, his team needed some help, but even with injuries that decimated the Silver and Black defenders, Graham somehow, somehow, made them competitive with the miracle of Scotch tape and Elmer’s glue.
One area on Graham's defense that badly needed attention was the safety position. With the loss of key players through free agency and the emergence of young talent, the Raider Nation needed to address it.
Ashton Jeanty spoke the day after his selection in the NFL Draft, and we have a partial transcript of what he said below.
RB Ashton Jeanty
Q: You spoke with Maxx Crosby, what was his message to you, and have you had a chance to speak with any other teammates here?
Jeanty: "Just super excited, ready to go. We’ve got a little partnership with Saxx, so I've kind of already been in talks with him. And he just congratulated me and said he's ready to go to work with me."
Q: Jackson Powers-Johnson said that you run like you're angry at the turf. What do you think about that statement, and I guess how would you describe how you play?
Jeanty: "I think that's a great description. I've got so many different ways to describe how I run, but I think my favorite somebody said that I was a rolling ball of knives."
Q: Your new head coach is considered one of the best evaluators of running backs in all of football. So, when he picks you, what does that mean to you personally?
Jeanty: "I put a lot of hard work and dedication into the game of football, and I think he's seen that throughout my career. And obviously he's had a lot of great running backs, and he sees the next great one in me."
