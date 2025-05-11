Raiders 3-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a good 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders' new regime has its first draft class under its belt as members of the Silver and Black. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek did a good job of going after players who best fit their needs and fit what they are trying to do in Las Vegas.
Their 2025 draft class looks very promising, but we will have to wait till next season to see how the 2025 draft class plays. The Raiders are trying to get things going in the right direction in 2025 and beyond.
That is why they brought in a veteran head coach who has proven that wherever he goes, he has been able to turn things around for that franchise. And also a new general manager who knows how to find and pick the right talent.
But before they get started with their first season with the Silver and Black, we look way ahead to see what their second draft class can look like. With a lot of their holes filled in the 2025 NFL Draft, what positions and players will the Raiders be looking for in the 2026 NFL Draft?
Joe Leone of Pro Football Network recently released a three round 2026 mock draft, and here are the players that he has the Raiders taking in the first three rounds.
In the first round, Leone has the Silver and Black taking edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton out of Penn State.
Drafting Tyree Wilson was a failure; in this spot, the Las Vegas Raiders could reconcile that mistake. Dani Dennis-Sutton is the prototype of what teams look for in raw pass rushers to develop into integral franchise pieces.
In the second round, the Silver and Black select wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane out of the University of Southern California.
Lane can be another good option at the wide receiver position if the Raiders do not find success with their receivers from the 2025 draft.
In the third round the Raiders are taking an offensive tackle, Austin Barber, out of the University of Florida.
Barber can be another lineman that Carroll adds to his offensive line. Carroll likes to build a strong offensive line, and he is doing that with this pick.
