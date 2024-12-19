Raiders Insider Podcast: Mark Davis, Tom Brady, Maxx Crosby & Shedeur Sanders
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) are in a battle for the coveted number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
This week they can take a big step towards that pick as they host the 3-11 Jacksonville Jaguars.
In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raidders Insider Podcast we discuss Mark Davis, Tom Brady, Maxx Crosby, Shedeur Sanders, the NFL Draft, and the mindset of the franchise.
I spoke with head coach Antonio Pierce earlier this week about the fact that dedspite all of the injuries, and the losses, this team is still fighting for him.
True to form, he didn't want to make it about himslelf, but he told me, "This is what we've been building on and working on since the offseason, into training camp and then into the season. Like you just saw them in there at the very end of the game, everybody dapping each other, loving each other up and just, man, keep fighting. Take the day off tomorrow, get back to work. Blue collar group, right? Just hasn't gone our way which is now becoming transparent and redundant, but it's not really about them fighting for me. We're fighting for one another. We understand where we're at. We get what's going on, but I think these guys just showed you, in a game we're in the fourth quarter, it's done, right? 3-15 or whatever, and these guys ourselves a chance, went down and score, and we got the ball with less than two minutes again to go out there and win the game.”
