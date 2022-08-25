Tre’von Moehrig on Raiders vs. Patriots Practices

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders Tre'von Moehrig had a sensational rookies season and has taken a step back this training camp.

While the former TCU Horn Frog continues to shine, he discussed the joint practices between the Silver and Black and the New England Patriots.

You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript:

Defensive back Tre’von Moehrig

Q: How much of a challenge was it for you guys to figure out what the Patriots were trying to run?

Tre'Von Moehrig: “We’ve been practicing against each other for the last month or so, so to go against different guys it’s been fun. We’ve seen some different things, but that's what it's all about. It's what we’re practicing for, to see different stuff and eventually just fix it and get better.”

Q: Do you feel good about how you preformed against the Patriots?

Moehrig: “I think it went smooth. I think both days went pretty good. Good energy from both sides, and I think both sides just wanted to do our thing and to try to get better from learning from a different opponent. So I think that's what we did and did a good job of that.”

Q: How exciting is to come to the end of training camp and get ready for regular season? Did you see the growth that you wanted to see throughout the last five weeks?

Moehrig: “For the first question, it is exciting. It’s coming, like you said. We're all excited to go out there and play, play fast. I think over the past couple weeks we’ve done a good job of just improving. We've still got stuff to improve on, but we're trying to make the details matter and all the little things matter. I think we're heading in the right direction.”

Q: With Trayvon Mullen and Anthony Averett getting back to practice, what have you seen from them as they're working their way back in?

Moehrig: “They just love to compete, I think that's the biggest thing. They go out there from coming back from whatever they had going o, and they just want to go out there and compete and play football again. That’s one of the important things about coming back from that, just come back out there and compete and working your tail off.”

Q: How much emphasis has Patrick Graham put on creating turnovers? Is there a target that the secondary is looking for?

Moehrig: “I won’t say there’s a target, just as many as they're going to give to us. As long as we're in the right position, the ball will find a way to come towards us. But yeah, coach PG [Patrick Graham] has made an emphasis that turnovers are going to be a big thing this year for the whole team just to get momentum, get points and just help our offense.”

Q: How much has Duron Harmon helped with putting you guys in the right position?

Moehrig: “That’s my dog. I speak about him highly every time because he's always helping everybody. It doesn't matter if you're a rookie, couple of years in, he just wants everybody to succeed. That's what I love about Du [Duron].”

Q: Do you have a better idea than you did two days ago about where the defense is and where you might need to improve or where you're doing well?

Moehrig: “Yeah, like you said I think we put some good stuff on tape, but I think we still have other things to improve on obviously. That’s what we go back and watch the film on, but I think we have some good stuff on film, but some things we need to go look back on and make sure we tighten up.”

Q: Has getting some takeaways from the Patriots this week help motivate you guys a little?

Moehrig: “Yeah, I think that'll just carry it forward. Like you said, just help motivate us for the next game and just racking up the turnovers as much as we can. Because if we can do that, then that will help the team tremendously.”

