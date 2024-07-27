We Take You Insider Raiders Training Camp So You Can Watch the Team Practice
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
With the 2024 NFL Training Camp moving into the dog days, today we offer you highlights from the entire defense practicing, and the quarterbacks.
You can watch both sides of the ball practicing below:
The Raiders are fortunate to have Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Here is a partial transcript of his most recent press conference.
Q: The first couple of days Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew both got reps on the first team offense. Can you break down what you saw from them in the first few days? I know it's very early, but what can we expect to see today with who gets those reps?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, what I see is two guys competing. I told them it’s time to make that leap. Stop with the baby steps, somebody grab the bull by the horns and be the guy, and they're trying to do that. So, the competition is high. We're going to alternate, that's what you're going to see every day. Aidan will go first, Gardner will go second, however that goes, and we'll switch it up. I think the key part about it is regardless of who's in, the offense is trying to be as efficient and as effective as possible. So, you got the offensive line in there with those guys and you're trying to build that continuity with our wide receivers, and I think both quarterbacks are doing it."
Q: You've got offensive linemen not in pads, defensive linemen are going to get more push because they're not battling out. How much do you have to remember that when you look at the pressure the defense is getting that this isn't live football?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I agree, but I also think it's probably going be tough when pads get on too with those two guys. But that goes back into the spring, like when we’re evaluating quarterbacks, just the amount of pressure they're getting. But it's really good for us because it gives Aidan an opportunity to step up in the pocket. You see what Minshew is able to do in the pocket when you have distress right in front of you. So, to me, you can't get enough of those real reps. That's why you don't see us doing a lot of 7-on-7. We did a little bit of yesterday; you won't see none today. We'll do more team periods."
