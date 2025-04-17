Raiders Fans Know Top CB Target's Comparison All Too Well
Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is not only one of the best defensive players, but one of the best players in the league today. Hence his recent win of the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award for his efforts during the 2024 campaign.
He has and will continue to be a thorn in the Las Vegas Raiders' side, and the organization knows full well the value of a player like Surtain; Michigan's Will Johnson might just be that player, and the Raiders are interested in potentially spending the No. 6 pick on the Wolverines cornerback in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
CBS Sports' Josh Edwards compared Johnson to Surtain.
"Surtain may seem like a lofty comparison for Johnson, but there are several similarities," wrote Edwards. "First and foremost, the two players are of similar size and stature. Johnson battled through injury in 2024, so the prior campaign may be a better reflection of his potential. There is a confidence with which Surtain and Johnson both play the cornerback position. They trust their eyes and technique as though they are running routes for the receiver. Surtain was named a first-team All-Pro in 2022 and has twice been named to the Pro Bowl. He has picked off 10 passes through three-plus seasons."
Johnson's stock has taken a bit of a hit lately, with a lackluster showing at the NFL Combine and question-marks regarding his true speed and other facets of his game. The injury issues that sidelined him throughout the 2024 season linger, too.
Question-marks aside, he is still considered one of the three best cornerbacks available in the draft, right up there with Colorado's two-way dynamo Travis Hunter and Texas' versatile Jahdae Barron.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared Johnson to Jaycee Horn:
"Teams love big, fluid cornerbacks with ball production and that is exactly what Johnson offers. He’s instinctive and plays with good body control and change of direction in space. He can play man coverage, but he’s at his best when playing with his eyes forward instead of chasing routes downfield. Johnson displays good pre-snap recognition and can read and anticipate routes/throws at a high level. While he plays the role of thief in coverage, he needs to balance that mentality with a healthy respect for NFL route-runners, as he might lack the recovery speed to close the distance at a desired rate. He has coveted traits and his areas of concern fail to stand out as impediments for what could become a long, successful career as a future Pro Bowler."
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.