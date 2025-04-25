Most Notable Day 2 Names for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders hold two picks on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft -- No. 37 and No. 68.
They selected Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick, giving the new offense an instant boost in the run game.
The Raiders have a plethora of needs to address on Day 2, and these players are top available options, per the Pro Football Focus big board by Trevor Sikkema.
CB Will Johnson, Michigan
Sikkema: "Johnson is a long, lean cornerback with elite foot quickness and change-of-direction fluidity. His limited long speed will create questions about his man coverage reliability in the NFL, but having him play off coverage with his eyes on the ball as a zone-scheme wide cornerback could allow him to make impactful plays more often."
WR Luther Burden III, Missouri
Sikkema: "Burden is an ideal “five-tool,” multi-sport athlete for the receiver position in the NFL. The first-round talent is as well-rounded as they come, displaying the ability to succeed at any receiver spot in any offense."
CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss
Sikkema: "Amos brings an ideal blend of size, movement skills and coverage scheme versatility to the cornerback position. While his explosiveness and speed aren't anything special, his 2024 film shows he has a CB2 floor in the NFL with the potential to be a CB1."
CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
Sikkema: "Morrison is a smart, smooth-moving man coverage cornerback with good instincts for making plays on the ball. Getting back to form after hip surgery and getting a bit stronger are the keys to a future starting outside cornerback role in a man coverage system — but really any system."
DT Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
Sikkema: "Norman-Lott possesses more NFL potential than his snap counts and stats say; look at his grades and win rates for a clearer picture. He is an athletically gifted, undersized 3-technique who, with better hand usage and pass-rush plans, can be a contributing starter."
WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
Sikkema: "Higgins is a reliable possession receiver who can run a diverse route tree from any alignment thanks to impressive foot quickness. He won't be an athletic standout in the NFL, but he'll often be in the right place at the right time."
S Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State
Sikkema: "Winston's tape and the athleticism that he showed off in 2023 made him a prospect worthy of going in the first round. While his recent injury muddies his projection, he's still one of the top safeties available if he can fully recover."
EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas
Sikkema: "Jackson is a fundamentally sound player with alluring length and surprising cornering ability for a player of his size. His overall pass-rush win percentage has been low throughout his career, which presents him as a high-floor, versatile defensive end who can be a solid starter for odd or even fronts."
