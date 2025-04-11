Versatile Weapon May Have Big Impact Right Away For Raiders
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden is considered a first round selection by many -- but if he falls, the Las Vegas Raiders should consider investing in him.
Geno Smith has two weapons in All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers and the criminally underrated Jakobi Meyers, but the Raiders regime needs to continue to build a foundation for the future.
Burden could be just that. Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke used analytics and metrics to measure the former Tigers star's performance in college in order to project the outlook.
"Burden has spent the last three seasons as one of Missouri‘s top two wide receivers, and the previous two played out of the slot," Jahnke found in his findings. "In 2023, he earned the third-highest receiving grade among Power-Five receivers, behind Malik Nabers and Malik Washington but ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze. This included a top-five yards-per-route run figure, just ahead of Ladd McConkey.
"Burden’s 2024 numbers weren’t nearly as strong. Reasons have ranged from injuries to general declines in the Missouri offense. The Tigers' offense was among the most run-heavy in the SEC, utilizing the second most running plays in the regular season compared to a below-average number of passing plays. That limited Burden’s routes relative to some other receivers. On a per-play basis, he remained relatively strong. His separation rate over the last two years was the best among the top five receivers in the class. Our draft guide focused on how well-rounded of a wide receiver he was, his capability to play every position and that his biggest weakness revolved around his blocking ability."
For Burden, the outlook is that of a versatile playmaker that can do whatever is asked of him from an offensive coordinator. That kind of value could play well in offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's offense.
"Burden played primarily in the slot but could play at any receiver spot," wrote Jahnke. "Typically, slot receivers will play better against zone than man coverage, but Burden was one of the best in the FBS against man coverage. His deep and contested target rates were also higher than other slot receivers.
"Burden will likely play either in the slot or at the Z receiver spot in three-receiver sets, but the big question is if he will play in two-receiver sets. He rarely played in 12 personnel at Missouri, but the Tigers ran 11 or 10 personnel on 83% of snaps last season. Since 12 personnel were typically a running situation, they left their better run-blockers on the field.
"Some NFL teams put their best two wide receivers on the field in two-receiver sets. ... Burden’s struggles as a blocker could hurt his playing time. This would mostly hurt him in running situations, but this would also cost him some pass plays each week, and therefore, his fantasy production would also hurt."
