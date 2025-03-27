Why Willie Lampkin Should Be a Late-Round Raiders Target
The Las Vegas Raiders need to build on their interior offensive line, especially if they want to bolster their run game in 2025.
They will likely look at weapons early in the NFL Draft, perhaps even defense, but offensive lineman will be a premium. Especially in the middle and late rounds.
North Carolina interior offensive lineman Willie Lampkin is an undersized player -- 5-foot-10, 270 pounds per his Senior Bowl measurements. But the tape shows he can play. Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema named Lampkin the No. 130 prospect in the draft on his big board.
"Lampkin's size is certainly concerning and could relegate him back to center, where he played just one game over the past two seasons," he wrote. "His technique and determination should give him a chance to prove his worth in the NFL with five years of outstanding college tape under his belt."
Similarly, PFF's Josh Liskiewitz believes that Lampkin is a player to bet on in the draft as a boom-or-bust prospect.
"Willie Lampkin doesn't come close to typical NFL offensive line size," he wrote. "But the moment you turn on the tape, that concern quickly fades. He plays with relentless physicality at the line of scrimmage and uses his natural leverage to drive defenders off the ball. In 2024, he earned an 87.6 run-blocking grade — the highest among Power Four draft prospects — and an 88.8 pass-blocking grade, allowing no sacks and just four hits all season.
"Will this level of production translate directly to the NFL? At his size, probably not—but that doesn’t mean he lacks a role at the next level. Teams that lean on heavy personnel in short-yardage situations could benefit from deploying him as an extra lineman or in-line tight end, and he could even be utilized as a fullback or H-back. While he doesn’t have special teams experience in college, his skill set could potentially provide value in that phase as well.
"Lampkin did not receive an invite to the combine—a signal that he’s not expected to be drafted. However, I believe a team willing to get creative with his usage could get more blocking value from him than it would from a traditional third tight end or extra lineman. He may not fit the mold, but he absolutely warrants a late-round selection."
With a creative offensive mind like Chip Kelly at the head of the offense -- could Lampkin be a late-round Raiders gem?
