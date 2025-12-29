Rams vs. Falcons: Three Bold Predictions for ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 17
The Rams and Falcons will face off in Atlanta for the final game of the Week 17 slate. Despite the Falcons being out of playoff contention, and Los Angeles already having clinched its berth to the postseason, there’s actually some significance to this game, particularly for Rams fans.
The Rams, of course, own the Falcons’ 2026 first-round pick. Getting a win on Monday night would see Atlanta to fall to 6–10, and would potentially improve L.A.’s draft position in April.
For the Rams, Matthew Stafford has looked the part of an MVP through the team’s first 15 games. He’s been sensational all season, throwing for 40 touchdowns and just five interceptions while completing over 65% of his passes. Coming off a disappointing overtime loss to the Seahawks last week, the Rams will be determined to get the job done in order to improve their seeding in the playoffs.
Meanwhile, it’ll be Kirk Cousins leading the Falcons onto the field once again, as he’s set to make his seventh start of the season in place of the injured Michael Penix Jr. He’ll be looking to stay hot after throwing five touchdown passes in Atlanta’s back-to-back wins against the Buccaneers and Cardinals.
Let’s make some bold predictions for Monday night’s game:
Matthew Stafford will cement MVP case with three-plus touchdowns, no interceptions
Stafford will enter the Week 17 game as the favorite to win MVP, but it’s no guarantee that he’ll win the award with Drake Maye playing at an extremely high level for the Patriots. A big game from Stafford could help cement his case to be named MVP for the first time in his career, and I’m expecting him to do just that on the road in Atlanta.
Stafford’s thrown for eight touchdowns and just one interception in his last three games. He’s averaged 368 passing yards per game in that span. Davante Adams isn’t expected to play while he continues to nurse a hamstring injury, but Puka Nacua, who had 12 catches, 225 yards and two touchdowns last week, figures to play a big role again on Monday night.
I’m expecting Stafford to make quick work of the Falcons’ secondary and throw for three touchdowns without an interception for the second straight game.
Kirk Cousins will continue to impress with another multi-touchdown game
Cousins has been impressive of late. The veteran has five touchdown passes and just one interception in his last two games. The Rams have struggled defensively over the last two weeks, surrendering 34 points to the Lions and 38 to Seattle. They’ve surrendered five passing touchdowns in those games, and Cousins, who has developed a formidable partnership with Kyle Pitts in recent weeks, will look to keep his good form going with another effective outing.
I’m expecting Cousins to keep cruising and throw for multiple touchdowns for a third straight game. It’d be the first time since 2023 he would have had three consecutive games with multiple touchdown passes.
Rams will defeat Falcons in high-scoring game with more than 60 total points
This has the makings of a potentially high-scoring affair. Los Angeles’s offense remains one of the best in football. Although its defense has allowed 72 points over its last two games, the Rams’ offense has been potent as always, scoring 78 points in those same two games. The team averages 30.5 points per contest on the season, the most in the league.
Meanwhile, the Falcons’ offense has looked much better over the last two games, averaging 27.5 points. I’m expecting the unit to continue to click under Cousins and have another successful outing against the Rams. It won’t be enough for a win, however, as I think L.A. will take home a victory in a game with more than 60 points scored and at least six touchdowns between the two sides.