Rams GM Says Cooper Kupp Staying With Team Possible, but 'Least Likely' Option
The NFL offseason has gotten off to quite a start, with teams moving and shaking as they attempt to set themselves up for success in the 2025 campaign and beyond.
After the initial stage of hiring and firing coaching staffs, the league has now moved on to the pre-draft roster construction stage of the offseason, with teams finagling their finances to fudge numbers with the salary cap and lock up stars for years to come.
The Los Angeles Rams have been as busy as any team. Not only did they get into a staring contest with quarterback Matthew Stafford before ultimately agreeing on a restructured deal, the Rams have also made clear their intention to trade star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has spent all eight years of his NFL career with the team, five of them as a captain.
Kupp has expressed his disappointment with the team’s decision, and his desire to stay with the Rams. Recently, head coach Sean McVay hinted that there was still a chance that Kupp could return to the team. Given the stand-off the Rams had just had with Stafford, it felt like a similarly quick backtrack may be on the way for Kupp as well.
On Wednesday, Rams general manager Les Snead poured a bit of cold water on those hopes, saying that while it was possible Kupp could remain a Rams, it was the “least likely” option, per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.
Should Kupp ultimately leave the Rams, he should have plenty of suitors. Now 31, Kupp still has plenty of good football left in him, and would be a valuable veteran addition to any young team looking to make a run at a title.