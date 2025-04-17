Rams Find Awesome Way to Honor L.A. Firefighters in 2025 NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams won't be drafting from their typical mansion by the beach this year. Instead, the Rams will be drafting from the Los Angeles Fire Department Air Operations in honor of the firefighters and first responders that fought the wildfires across Los Angeles County in January.
The Rams and LAFD will be converting a room to be used for the team to operate during the draft, as well as a hangar to become a room for coaches, scouts and media that are on-site from April 24–26. The LAFD Air Operations will continue to operate during the draft.
The Rams will continue to give back to the firefighters and first responders by then renovating the LAFD Air Operations recreation room into a more comfortable space. General manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay will pay tribute to 150 responders during a "chalk talk" before Day 2 of the draft begins.
"Drafting from LAFD Air Operations is a powerful reminder of what it means to represent Los Angeles," said Rams president Kevin Demoff, via the Rams' website. "Since the wildfires devastated our region in January, we have looked to bring LA Together to help with the recovery efforts, raise the spirits of those impacted, and shine a light on our first responders. We are humbled to partner with LAFD during one of the NFL's biggest moments to express gratitude for those who risk their lives daily to protect our city."