Rams coach Sean McVay had to dust off personnel packages with names that sound made up after a handful of injuries to key offensive players, including star receiver Puka Nacua.

Last year, the Rams leaned on the rarely used 13-personnel with three tight ends on the field to produce one of the league’s best offenses. This time, the 20-personnel with two running backs on the field—also known as the pony package—has given L.A. new life after mostly disappointing in the first two months of the season with a star-studded roster.

On Thanksgiving Eve, the ponies known as Blake Corum and Kyren Williams again left their imprint, guiding the Rams to their biggest win of the season, a 26–13 triumph over the Packers at SoFi Stadium. The critical victory led to L.A. (7–4) passing Green Bay (6–5) for the seventh and final seed in the NFC standings. McVay’s Rams have gone from a 2–4 disappointment as the preseason Super Bowl favorites to being back in the title picture with a five-game winning streak despite having fewer star players available.

Perhaps there should be a catchy name for the Rams’ new duo, because there would likely be no midseason turnaround without the emergence of Corum and second-year wide receiver Konata Mumpfield. Corum finished with 32 carries (the most by any player in a single game this season) for 184 yards and one touchdown. Corum is the first Rams player with 30-plus carries since Todd Gurley in 2015. Mumpfield contributed four catches for 69 yards.

Also, it helps to have a few established star players, with the defensive duo of Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie giving Packers quarterback Jordan Love plenty of fits.

In a way, being forced into a less-is-more approach allowed the Rams to find an identity, forming a stingy defense and a strong ground game. Corum, a 2024 third-round pick, has taken over as L.A.’s new lead back, evident from his starting nod and dominant stretch Wednesday night. Williams still found a way to make an impact in the passing game and recorded a seven-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. However, there’s still some mystery about his lack of usage after reports emerged of him dealing with turf toe injury in the past month.

Still, it’s clear that Corum is now McVay’s new favorite offensive weapon. Corum took over the game in the second half and helped the Rams put on the finishing touches against a team that had beaten them five consecutive times. It was also McVay’s first victory over Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

BLAKE CORUM COMING THROUGH.



GBvsLAR on Netflix pic.twitter.com/vxYuIWEU93 — NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2026

The pony personnel is already a good name, but perhaps the Rams should consider having a package named after Mumpfield, the second-year wide receiver who has been just as instrumental as the two running backs for this five-game winning streak amid a wave of injuries. Mumpfield, a 2025 seventh-round pick, has taken over Nacua’s role as Stafford’s most reliable target.

In the summer, Davante Adams raved about Mumpfield, and the inexperienced playmaker showed flashes of his potential with a 93-yard, one-touchdown performance in the Week 3 loss against the Broncos. From there, it was tough for him to see the field in the loaded offense, but he made the most of his opportunities with Adams, Nacua and second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson sidelined. Nacua isn’t expected back this season after opting to have knee surgery, which could sideline him for four to five months.

It was more vital for Corum and Mumpfield to step up Wednesday night because McVay didn’t have the option of leaning on his 13-personnel with tight ends Davis Allen and Tyler Higbee sustaining injuries against the Packers.

Once Corum got going and Mumpfield became a threat in the passing game, that allowed the Rams to neutralize star edge rusher Micah Parsons, who had a dominant start in his first game in nearly a year. It didn’t take long for the elite game-wrecker to find a rhythm, giving the Packers a much-needed boost after tying the game 13–13 before halftime.

L.A. also had trouble with the Packers’ receiving tandem of Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. After the Rams pushed their advantage to double digits, Love worked his way upfield with a 21-yard pass to Watson on the left sideline, followed by a 39-yard strike to Golden on the right side of the field. Five plays later, Love connected with Watson for a six-yard touchdown to trim the deficit to three points with 8:06 in the second quarter.

But the Rams’ physicality and opportunistic play eventually led to them dominating this talented Packers offense. Green Bay started the second half with two punts and an interception sandwiched in between, with only eight total plays on the three drives. Love forced a handful of balls against this stout secondary, including the interception for cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. to essentially seal this game for the Rams with 3:46 left in regulation.

The rash of obstacles paved the way for the Rams to develop their next crop of star players. They’ve also done what they set out to do when they traded for McDuffie and Garrett.

Maybe the Rams aren’t a super team, but they’re still very good based on what we saw Wednesday night against a playoff contender. L.A. is back in the Super Bowl picture.