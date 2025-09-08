SI

Rams Roast ESPN’s Ryan Clark With Savage Postgame Tweet After Win Over Texans

The Rams had some fun with ESPN's Ryan Clark after Sunday's win over the Texans.
The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a hard-fought 14-9 victory over the visiting Houston Texans on Sunday and then the team had some fun celebrating by not-so-subtly calling out ESPN's Ryan Clark and his colleagues who picked them to lose.

On Friday, Clark went viral for his uncomfortable moment on Get Up when he called out his co-worker, Peter Schrager for seemingly not knowing enough about football because he never played the sport professionally. That led to Clark apologizing to Schrager on social media, which seems to be something Clark has had to do a lot lately.

That also led to NFL Network's Kyle Brandt throwing some shade at Clark during Sunday's pregame show.

Then the Rams got in on the fun with this tweet following their win:

Fans loved it:

Well played, Rams. Well played.

