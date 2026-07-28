What We Learned at Rams Training Camp: The NFL’s MVP Looks Better Than Ever

LOS ANGELES — I definitely won’t complain about NFL training camps starting one week later than usual this year, because that meant more time to prepare for the rigors of a long season.

However, it was time for me to leave my house. I’ve done nothing but do deep dives on The Odyssey since watching the latest Christopher Nolan film over the weekend. And, yes, I’ve consumed all the memes. I’m sure my wife is tired of my poor Robert Pattinson impression and hearing the line, “ Somebody get these beggars out of here .”

I almost begged for water when I was out at Rams practice on Monday, but watching Matthew Stafford continue to throw dimes in his age-38 season while standing in the heat wasn’t so bad.

Ty Simpson and Matthew Stafford throwing together at Rams training camp 🙌



(via @GManzano24) pic.twitter.com/5pCSGvL4vd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 27, 2026

Anyway, I’m thankful football is back . Here’s what I learned at my first stop on my 2026 NFL training camp tour.

Matthew Stafford looks better than ever

It’s become a summer tradition for Rams beat reporters to ask Stafford and coach Sean McVay about the veteran quarterback’s usage in training camp. It’s also custom for Stafford to get annoyed at those questions, which is somewhat understandable since he looked razor sharp in practice and is coming off an MVP season.

Still, the questions are fair at this stage of Stafford’s career. Additionally, the team should give the younger quarterbacks more reps (more on them in a bit). Stafford, in his 18th season, will likely again be managed like an aging quarterback despite not looking the part on the field and being healthy. Just last year, there was plenty made about his bad back that required him to lounge in a futuristic-like chamber before camp practices.

Despite the hoopla, Stafford went out and delivered the best season of his career (4,707 yards, 46 TDs, 109.2 rating). But for the first time in a long time, he opened training camp this season without an injury and appears to have picked up where he left off last season, when he dropped 374 yards and three touchdowns in the NFC title game against the Seahawks’ dominant defense.

On Monday, Stafford was feeling himself a bit when he made a tight-window throw to the middle of the field for Puka Nacua, who broke free to the right side. The reigning MVP nearly broke out the finger guns before composing himself. McVay didn’t have that much restraint as he jogged to the other side of the field to congratulate Nacua on the highlight play. That might not even have been Stafford’s best throw of the day. Earlier in practice, he hit Nacua in stride up the left sideline with two defenders in the vicinity.

With Stafford in midseason form, it wouldn’t be a surprise if this dynamic offense tops what it did last season.

Looming dilemma at backup QB

While Stafford hasn’t shown signs of declining, the team felt the need to add his successor in the first round of April’s draft. By selecting Ty Simpson with the No. 13 pick , the Rams solved a down-the-road problem for whenever Stafford decides to retire.

But Simpson might not be ready to be the backup quarterback, and I’m not sure the team wants him to be that in his rookie season. He was third in line in Monday’s practice and saw limited snaps behind Stafford and Stetson Bennett, a fourth-year quarterback who has never seen regular-season action.

If something were to happen to Stafford, I’m not convinced the team has full confidence in Bennett taking over as the starter. If Bennett doesn’t show improvement in the summer, the Rams could be forced to cut him and look for a veteran on the open market or somehow bring back Jimmy Garoppolo.

We’ll learn more about Bennett and Simpson on the days Stafford is scheduled to rest because the younger QBs didn’t see enough snaps to make a real judgment on Monday.

Trent McDuffie makes memorable pass breakup

Stafford, Nacua and Davante Adams had their way against the Rams’ revamped secondary for most of practice. However, many of their completions occurred away from McDuffie, the team’s other prize acquisition this offseason.

At one point, it seemed Stafford wanted to give McDuffie some practice because he took a downfield shot that he likely wouldn’t have made in a game. McDuffie was all over Nacua near the right sideline and came close to making a play on the ball. It’s going to be a major advantage for the Rams’ defense to have two players that quarterbacks will look to avoid for four quarters.

Myles Garrett looks bigger in person

Myles Garrett takes the field at Rams training camp 🔥



(via @GManzano24) pic.twitter.com/QSF5rpAhZ8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 28, 2026

Obviously, Garrett is the other player for opposing teams to avoid. This was my first time watching Garrett up close during practice, and I have to say, he looks like a giant towering over the line of scrimmage.

His presence alone will be an advantage for his new team. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year didn’t see much action for his second camp practice in L.A., but he lined up on both sides of the field. Expect defensive coordinator Chris Shula to have a creative playbook for Garrett.

One more thing I learned …

Moneybagg Yo with Puka and Davante at Rams training camp 🤝



(via @GManzano24) pic.twitter.com/Y2EZGolzCG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 28, 2026

It finally happened to me. I needed a younger person to help me identify a celebrity. I have never felt older in my life. But thank you to the Rams employee who told me it was rapper Moneybagg Yo who was chatting with Adams and Nacua after practice. I will be spending the next few days listening to his music.

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