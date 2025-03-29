2025 NFL Draft: Who Do Rams Take in Latest Mock?
The Rams are preparing for every scenario in the NFL Draft as they will have a massive talent pool to select from with their first-round pick.
While NFL front offices attempt to figure out who is picking whom, we have predicted each team's first-round pick based on their needs, draft history, and schemes. This is who I believe each team will select.
PK.1 Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
PK.2 Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
PK.3 New York Giants: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
PK.4 New England Patriots: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
PK.5 Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
PK.6 Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
PK.7 New York Jets: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
PK.8 Carolina Panthers: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
PK.9 New Orleans Saints: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
PK.10 Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
PK.11 San Francisco 49ers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
PK.12 Dallas Cowboys: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
PK.13 Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
PK.14 Indianapolis Colts: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
PK.15 Atlanta Falcons: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
PK.16 Arizona Cardinals: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
PK.17 Cincinnati Bengals: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
PK.18 Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
PK.19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
PK.20 Denver Broncos: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
PK.21 Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
PK.22 Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
PK.23 Green Bay Packers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
PK.24 Minnesota Vikings: Walter Nolan, DT, Ole Miss
PK.25 Houston Texans: Josh Simmons, Ohio State
PK.26 Los Angeles Rams: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
PK.27 Baltimore Ravens: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
PK.28 Detroit Lions: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
PK.29 Washington Commanders: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
PK.30 Buffalo Bills: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
PK.31 Philadelphia Eagles: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
PK.32 Kansas City Chiefs: Kelvin Banks Jr, T, Texas
Emmanwori is a perfect replacement for Kam Curl as Curl enters a contract year, he is a physical nightmare, and is a problem when allowed to play in the box.
A potential Super Bowl winning addition.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI.
Also you can let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE