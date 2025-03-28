Why the Rams Should Add a Star RB in Draft
There aren't many players that a team needs to draft, especially a team with a roster like the Rams and a franchise that has as much stability as there is in Los Angeles.
However, Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins has the potential to be such a game changer for the Rams. We are talking about adding a piece that could potentially build a dynasty.
There are very few men in the history of football who are able to do what Judkins can do, and this is in no way advocating for a replacement for Kyren Williams; this is advocating for the final piece to the puzzle that is building a Super Bowl roster.
Judkins has the speed, the athleticism, the championship pedigree, and the pure love for violence contained on the football field to be a superstar. The selflessness of Judkins to help block, to assist his team in any way is impressive enough. When you combine that with his game-winning play, that's a Saquon Barkley tier type of player.
The 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs wrote his report on Judkins, expressing similar sentiments.
"Judkins boasts an impressive blend of skills." Wrote Crabbs. "He has burst, vision, bounce to his cuts, and pairs it all with surprising contact balance and physicality. You don’t expect a player who cuts the way that Judkins does to also be capable of absorbing body blows and running through head-up contact."
"Judkins mixes it all together into a single skill set well, and as a result, there’s little off the menu for his NFL future. As a zone runner, Judkins can be swift in his decision-making out of the mesh points on outside runs and illustrated the desired reactive quickness to peel back on the outside zone looks to search for a vacant gap or cutback lane."
"He produces a sudden bounce out of his first hard step to collect himself and can generate overflow as a result. Judkins is, on occasion, guilty of mashing the turbo button and trying to sweep around the outside edge regardless; these reps can go for modest gains thanks to his initial burst, but he lacks the speed to collect edges that don’t exist."
Adding Judkins takes the pressure off Williams, it gives him needed rest, and considering all the playmakers the Rams already have, Judkins will have one-on-one opportunities with the football in his hands. When that happens, he's taking it to the house.
Les Snead has a lot of decisions to make, but if he's there, draft Quinshon Judkins.
