2025 NFL Draft: Latest Mock Has Rams Landing Stafford Successor
The Los Angeles Rams set themselves up nicely going into the new season by bringing back veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford to lead the charge. While the time on Stafford's career continues to tick, so does the time on him leading the Rams to another Super Bowl Championship.
That being said, the current state of the Rams quarterback room besides Stafford is quite bleak. The return of Jimmy Garoppolo as the backup quarterback was a smart move for this season, but it's exactly that; this season. The franchise at one point will need to address the future without the two veterans on the squad.
With the NFL Draft looming around the corner, several mock drafts have come out predicting where the top NFL prospects will land in the first round of the selection process. According to CBS Sports' Kyle Stackpole, the Rams will be calling the name of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.
"Matthew Stafford is back in Los Angeles, but the Rams have to start planning for the future at the game's most important position. As a result, they end the slide of Shedeur Sanders and hope he develops into their next franchise QB learning behind a likely future Hall of Famer," Stackpole wrote.
Going into the NFL Draft, Sanders has been highly touted as well as highly overrated in certain franchise's and mock drafter's minds. Following the NFL Combine, per NFL.com, Sanders comes in at the third ranked quarterback heading into draft day. So why the slide?
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Sanders has received high levels of interest from several teams in the NFL Draft order way ahead of the Rams, but there is a world where Sanders could fall down the ranks to Los Angeles.
"I expect somebody to jump on him. I don't know if I anticipate a huge free fall," Fowler said in an interview with Rich Eisen. "If he gets past the quarterback needy teams high, then maybe we see some of that like we did with {Aaron} Rodgers once upon a time 20 years ago. But i'd be surprised based on the current quarterback climate."
