Rams Could be One of the Best Fits for Rising QB
The Los Angeles Rams have had one of the most productive free agency periods of any team in the National Football League this summer. They will soon aim to pair their success in free agency with a successful haul in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Ayrton Ostly of USA TODAY recently listed a few teams around the National Football League that would be a good fit for the talented quarterback. With quarterback Matthew Stafford likely nearing the end of his career, the Rams will soon need another quarterback to take over when he leaves.
Waiting until Stafford leaves and they absolutely need a quarterback is not the best idea for any team, let alone a team as stacked as the Rams. They could draft Dart this season and let him sit and learn behind Stafford, with no pressure on him to play or develop quickly.
"The Rams have an aging Matthew Stafford at quarterback entering 2025. The team allowed him to explore trade options before the two sides ultimately came to an agreement for him to return this season. Stafford is entering his age-37 season, and the Rams have to plan for the future," Ostly said.
"They could use a similar philosophy to what the Green Bay Packers did in 2020. The Packers had a 36-year-old Aaron Rodgers in the building and selected eventual successor Jordan Love in Round 1."
Ostly noted that the Rams could use their first-round draft pick on another position and still select Dart in a later round, which would be ideal for Los Angeles, if they are considering Dart. The Rams have a luxury that few teams in the league have. They should consider adding Dart or another QB.
"The Rams likely wouldn't need to spend their first-round pick on Dart and instead make him a Day 2 selection. They were behind the Lions in play-action usage, and McVay has a history of changing his offense to best suit his quarterback; he made changes in 2021 with Stafford that led to a Super Bowl title. With a young, improving defense and solid starters on offense, Los Angeles could take Dart to have an in-house succession plan at the most important position in the NFL," Ostly said.
