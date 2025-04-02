2025 NFL Draft: What Tre Harris Could Bring to Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are less than month away from picking in the first round for the second year in a row, something that seemed unfathoable just a few years ago when the team had traded multiple first round selections to build their roster into one that went on to win the Super Bowl in Los Angeles four years ago.
As one of the best draft and develop teams in the league, the Rams will be searching for their successor to replace former star slot receiver Cooper Kupp. While they did sign Davante Adams and Tutu Atwell to two and one-year deals, respectively, the search has kept on and it will continue to do so in this year's NFL Draft.
Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris could be a potential target for Los Angeles. A former two-stare recruit, Harris originally started his collegiate career in Conference USA's Louisiana Tech, being named first-team all-conference in 2022 before transferring to Oxford, Mississippi to join the Rebels, where he would be named first-team All-SEC in his redshirt senior season.
Let's take a closer look at what Harris could bring to the table at the next level.
Strengths
At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Harris features the prototypical frame to be a suited fit as a potential X or Z receiver. He used this frame to his advantage at the catch point, as a route runner, and as the profile to be a capable blocker on the perimeter.
Harris' strengths like in his ball skills where he offers strong hands at the high point, playing with quality body control and length to extend and assert himself aggressively to make tough catches. He would be a quarterback's dream player with how he catches the rock at times.
Despite a limited route tree in Ole Miss' Mickey Mouse offense, Harris' route running ability and salesmanship in his routes are effective. He knows how to attack leverage and angles while being able to stem defenders with vertical explosion and hip sinkage to break at the top of routes, and is at his best when he is able to have vertical plane freedom to work back to the ball.
Weaknesses
Harris will need time to grow as a playmaker due to how he was asked to play in Oxford. His release packages need more tuning and tools to work with to take advantage of his physical profile. On top of that, he will have to expand his route tree at the next level as this will require even more tuning.
This is a player who does not possess an elite athletic profile that will consistently win based on it. Harris is not overly dynamic nor is he twitchy in space. His long speed is sufficient but not great and lacks the short-area explosiveness to win after the catch consistently.
What Harris brings to the table
If there is one system that could take advantage of Harris' physical profile, it's the Sean McVay tree. Harris projects as a future starting perimeter wide receiver who will likely begin his career as a big slot to help ease his transition at the next level. He has the upside to become a nice target in an NFL passing game and if he can expand his overall route tree and consistency, he could play eight to 10-plus years in the NFL.
Harris fits nicely as the succesor to Kupp in the slot but also as one to Adams when he decides to hang the cleats up. The Rams may have to trade down to utilize draft capital on the standout Ole Miss playmaker, but it will be something that could help the offense in the long-term.
