Which Rams Veteran Took Xavier Smith Under Their Wing?

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After having his best game as a receiver, Los Angeles Rams specialist Xavier Smith is flying as the jack-of-all-trades, was finally able to show off the skills he flashed all throughout preseason.

Smith and Atwell's Mentorship

Smith was asked on Monday about the relationship he has with Tutu Atwell. Smith and Atwell have very similar skillsets so one could think Atwell could regard Smith's ascension as a player as a threat but Smith stated Atwell has been a mentor to him since he came to the organization in 2023.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Well, I always tell people, when I first came, that was one of the first guys who kind of took me under his arms and wanted to see my potential and just wanted me to learn the offense," stated Smith. "So ever since my first day, he's been a guy that's kind of led the way for me. I watch him do what he do on a consistent basis, so when it's my time, I just want to follow those same footsteps and do it just as good as he does it."

Atwell entered 2024 on a contract year but confident in his own abilities, Atwell displayed the character that helped the Rams draft him in the first place. Atwell has been constantly praised by the coaching staff and was rewarded with an eight-figure, one-year extension.

The Wide Receiver Room

After Smith spoke highly of Atwell, I asked him about Atwell's impact in the wide receiver meeting room. Atwell has been out with injury for over a month but has been at the facility every day, doing his part to get the team ready to play.

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) runs for a touchdown on an 88 yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Being that that deep threat, being that speed player, but also the guy behind the scenes who lifting everybody up, making sure everybody is playing at a high level, bringing that energy, bringing that fun atmosphere, so a guy like that is irreplaceable man, and whether he's making a place on the field or off the field, it's definitely taking a toll on this receiver room," stated Smith.

"He's behind the scenes right now, since he hasn't been on the field, but you can see the love, the passion, that we are playing with. Having a guy like that in the room makes it a lot easier.

