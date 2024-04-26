Los Angeles Rams Select Edge Rusher Jared Verse With No. 19 Pick In Draft
The Los Angeles Rams have finally made a first-round selection for the first time in eight years.
With the 19th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Rams have selected Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse.
Verse is the Rams' first first-round draft pick since 2016, when they selected quarterback Jared Goff with the No. 1 overall pick.
Verse will essentially be the 'Aaron Donald' replacement, but let's be honest, nobody can replace AD. However, it's a start. The 23-year-old from Dayton, Ohio, was the fourth defensive player taken in the draft.
The former Seminole will be vital to Chris Shula's defense. The star edge rusher is coming off a great season with the undefeated Seminoles. In 2023, Verse played in 13 games, in which he had 41 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three passes defended, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.
The edge rusher will now look to repeat those numbers in his first year in the NFL and lead the Rams to new heights. Los Angeles was the 20th overall defense in the NFL in 2023. It won't be easy without Donald, but Verse will do his best to make an impact.