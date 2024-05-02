Could Rams Make a Play For Veteran 6-Time Pro-Bowler?
Even after their impressive 2024 NFL Draft class, the Los Angeles Rams still need some help along their defensive line. Where things stand, the Rams have a very youthful defensive front, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. But it also doesn't hurt to bring in a veteran to help smooth everything over.
One name that is still available on the open market is six-time Pro-Bowler Calais Campbell, who spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons. While Campbell isn't the same player that he once was, he can still make an impact and if anything, help teach the younger players something along the way.
Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire made the case for Los Angeles to consider looking at Campbell to help bolster the depth on the defensive line.
"Yes, the Rams just drafted two defensive linemen. And yes, both Braden Fiske and Tyler Davis are promising players. However, Los Angeles has to replace Aaron Donald in aggregate and there’s no such thing as having too many good D-linemen. Campbell can play the 5-tech spot that Michael Brockers used to, allowing Kobie Turner and Fiske to both move around the front. Campbell is a versatile player, too, capable of playing multiple spots along the D-line."
Last season with the Falcons, Campbell posted 56 total tackles and 6.5 sacks. He showed that he could still get to the quarterback, even at age 37.
His veteran leadership is something that can't be taught and he would be a great locker room presence for all as well. This is something that Los Angeles should at least consider, especially since they need to fill the hole left by the retirement of Aaron Donald. Campbell isn't Donald but he can at least help them by bringing some extra production throughout the season.
