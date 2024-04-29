New Rams DT Unpacks Versatility He'll Bring To Table For LA
One of the better picks that the Los Angeles Rams made over the weekend was taking defensive tackle Tyler Davis from Clemson. Davis is a large human being, who uses that size to his advantage on the field. But he also plays with a sense of versatility that you likely wouldn't know unless you watched his tape.
Davis spoke about what he is looking to bring to the Rams defense this season.
"Somebody who can play both, ya know run and pass. Somebody whose gonna put in the work, be committed. Somebody you just don't have to worry about off the field, somebody that's gonna be there."
Last season with the Tigers, Davis posted 34 total tackles, with 3.5 of them coming for loss. He gathered 0.5 sacks on the season but made his mark with his presence along the defensive line. But showed last season that he could get to the quarterback, posting 5.5 sacks along the way.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was a big fan of Davis while with the team, calling him a "mini Dexter Lawrence". Davis should provide Los Angeles with another big body to throw into games, giving them solid depth across the board.
Losing Aaron Donald hurts this team and Davis won't make up for that but he can provide them with a hard worker. He seemed excited to get to work with the Rams and Los Angeles seems to be getting another potential good late-round pick.
