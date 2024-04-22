Fresh Mock Draft Has Rams Committing to QB Position in First Round Shocker
The Los Angeles Rams hold the number 19 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and many pundits and experts have the team going in many different ways. Some have the Rams choosing Aaron Donald's replacement with an interior defensive lineman; some have them going with a wide receiver, and some have a safety or maybe a corner.
However, some have the Rams choosing their next franchise quarter (eventually). The 33rd team's latest mock draft has the horns going with their next quarterback, Oreogn's Bo Nix.
Ari Meirov has the Rams going with Nix 19th overall.
"I've been saying for weeks on The 33rd Team that the Los Angeles Rams' actions have told us they could be a sneaky quarterback team. First and foremost, Matthew Stafford is getting up there in age (36) and has no guaranteed money left on his deal after this season.
"Second, Sean McVay previously considered leaving for TV but ultimately decided to stay with the next group of young players for the long run. So he needs to ensure he has his next guy in the building, and if he loves someone, he's winning that argument. Third, this team tried to trade for Sam Howell earlier this offseason but fell short of Seattle's offer.
I'm not sure if it's Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. or whoever, but I wouldn't be stunned if L.A. went quarterback. I'll give them Nix in this mock. The quarterback they don't take won't hear his name until the second round."
Selecting Nix would be a surprise as it would signal that the Rams will eventually be heading in a different direction, quarterback-wise. Stafford isn't the youngest quarterback; at 36 years old, he has been nicked up and banged up for stretches in his Rams career. Nonetheless, when he's right, you could argue there's no one better than him; however, his health is a big question mark.
Is this year the time for that, though? Yes, the quarterback class is unique, but the Rams have other needs to address. The defensive secondary needs improvement and there are plenty of ways to improve that in this year's draft. Choosing a quarterback in the first round is not essential for the Rams.
That selection goes way down the list when it comes to needs. Instead, going with a defensive secondary player or someone in the trenches from either side is ideal if they stay at 19.
A quarterback could be taken later in the draft.
