The Rams Melt In the Fourth Quarter in Bizarre Loss

The Los Angeles Rams lost a shocker to the Seattle Seahawks. Here's what happened during Los Angeles' fourth-quarter meltdown.

First Half

First Quarter

The Rams started the game with the football, using Kyren Williams to advance but the Seattle front proved to be stout. After Sean McVay made the decision to go for it on fourth down, a decision that proved to be successful, he would again go with Williams once the ball flipped to Seattle's territory.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

McVay, who called on Williams the first time, went to him again, but the Seahawks were too strong. Seattle would immediately capitalize with a 46-yard screen play that set up a Zach Charbonnet touchdown. The game was set. Could the Rams deal with speed paired with power?

The Rams would look for their first score but instead would suffer their first casualty. While the Rams did put the ball into the end zone on a run-pass option, Justin Dedich was called for being too far downfield. The reason the backup guard was called into the game was due to Kevin Dotson suffering an injury that required a cart to take him into the locker room. Due to the penalty, the Rams were forced to take three points.

The Seahawks would go three and out.

Second Quarter

The Rams kicked off the second frame with another field goal, cutting the lead to one. This is where the Rams' defense came to life, putting pressure on Sam Darnold to force throws. Thar would lead to another three and out.

The Rams then turned to Blake Corum who skirted past defenders to put the Rams in scoring range. Mixing in a little play action, Matthew Stafford would hit several targets, finding Terrance Ferguson for their first touchdown of the game. Ferguson's second career touchdown would give the Rams a 13-7 lead.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Seahawks, looking to take the lead before the end of the half, would continue to struggle. However, speed would defeat them for the second time as Kenneth Walker picked up a first down on a run call on third and 16.

That would propel a Seattle drive that broke into the red zone but as Cooper Kupp looked to make a move towards the end zone, a Kam Curl hit would force a fumble that Cobie Durant recovered in the end zone. That would conclude the first half.

Second Half

Third Quarter

As expected, Seattle came out of the half with a plan and that was a power run game paired with a late substitution with the speedy Kenneth Walker. Walker broke the Rams' line in what looked like a repeat of the Divisional Round, with Walker scoring a 55-yard field goal.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Rams would punch back with a field goal but three trips settling for three confirmed how much the loss of Davante Adams was impacting their red zone operation. With that being said, the first trap was played as defensive coordinator Chris Shula baited Sam Darnold into throwing his first interception of the game.

A Josh Wallace interception returned to the one-yard line. Blake Corum would score one play later. The Rams defense would force another punt, leading to a massive strike to Puka Nacua , ending the quarter with the Rams in the red zone.

Fourth Quarter

Two runs by Kyren Williams set up a no-look strike to Nacua in the end zone. Now up by 16 points, Seattle needed an answer and appeared to be on the verge of one through a successive targeting of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, with a mix of the run took the Seahawks into the red zone.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) celebrates after an interception against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

This is where Shula played his second trap, dropping Kobie Turner into coverage, sitting him in a likely passing lane for Smith-Njigba, with Darnold throwing the ball to the big man.

While this is where the Rams should have put away this game, in fact it was Seattle who would take control. After Seattle forced a three-and-out, Rashid Shaheed took the punt to the house, running to Darnold after the play to inspire confidence in his quarterback. The actions of the team-first Shaheed worked as Darnold hit Cooper Kupp for the two point conversation.

Things would quickly compound quickly as Seattle used Shaheed on a end around run that penetrated the deep third with Darnold hitting AJ Barner on the play right after for the score. Then the most ridiculous series of events occured.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

On the two-point conversion, a backwards pass from Darnold was deflected forward, hit the ground on an incomplete pass and was then picked up by Zach Charbonnet in the end zone. According to the rules, that constitutes a successful try. In a matter of minutes, the Rams went from a 16 point lead to a tie game.

The Rams responded by going three and out.

Sam Darnold had the ball and the opportunity to take the lead but was unable to. The good news is that the Rams could not capitalize, with their problems exacerbating with Harrison Mevis missing his first field goal of his career. Needing a break, the defensive line roared once again.

They would sack Sam Darnold, leading to the end of the half.

Overtime

The Rams would get possession first and made it clear that they were giving the ball to Matthew Stafford. However, disaster almost struck when a pass intended for Blake Corum was nearly intercepted by Ernest Jones. Corum, who was wide open, could not complete the catch, lofting the ball in the air.

In a game of inches, Stafford made Seattle pay with a touchdown strike to Puka Nacua.

Seattle took the ball with one goal in mind. Hit the touchdown and then the two point conversion. If this season came down to tiebreakers, the Rams would win so it was all or nothing and they got it done.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Darnold shook off the past in what was his finest hour. He glided the Seahawks upfield, protecting the football while focusing on hitting Smith-Njigba. After finding the pass catcher for the score, Darnold remained patient under pressure, finding Eric Saubert for the game-winner.

The Rams lose control of the division and the conference. The team now has everything to play for in the next two weeks.

