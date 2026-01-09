Why Rams Must Keep Panthers' Bryce Young Uncomfortable

One thing the Los Angeles Rams must make sure they do as they are heading to Carolina to face the Panthers in Super Wild Card weekend is to make sure the defense travels.

That is one thing that needs to happen for this team to come out of Carolina with a road playoff win and get their playoff run started in the right direction. It is going time now, as it is win or go home from here on out for every team that made it to the playoffs.

This matchup is a rematch of a game from earlier in the season that went the Panthers' way. The Panthers had their way with the Rams' defense, and quarterback Bryce Young had one of his best games of the season against the Rams. The Rams have to make sure they keep Young at bay and do not let him throw all over the field. That is going to be soemthing defensive coordinator Chris Shula makes sure his team does. They want to get after Young, every chance they can.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

One Bold Prediction for Bryce Young against the Rams

"In 2025, Young has as many games with three touchdown passes (4) as he does games with zero touchdown passes. One of those three-touchdown games came against the Rams, when he had one of his best showings of the campaign. I don’t think he’ll be able to replicate those highs in what will be his first taste of NFL playoff action," said Karl Rasmussen of Sports Illustrated.

"Young has been plagued by inconsistency throughout his career. He had 268 yards, two touchdowns and a pick in the loss to the Buccaneers, which came on the heels of a putrid performance against the Seahawks when he completed 14 passes for just 54 yards."

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) reacts after a sack against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"I’m expecting the Rams defense to hold Young under 150 passing yards and to keep him from throwing a touchdown pass. It would be the fifth time this season Young has recorded that stat line. He’s been held to 150 or fewer passing yards in six games this season. The Rams have held opposing passers under 150 yards in two games this season, and I expect they’ll be effective in shutting down Carolina’s passing attack on Saturday."

If the Rams could get after Young early and often in this game, they would have a great chance of winning and making sure they give their offense every possible chance to score points.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula on the field prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

