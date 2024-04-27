Rams News: Matthew Stafford Angling For Contract Changes
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wants more bang for his buck. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Stafford is seeking a little more guaranteed money from LA. Rapoport says the 36-year-old believes he has more left in the tank and wants more money past the 2024 season.
"My understanding is Matthew Stafford, while he has been in the building, does want an adjustment on his contract, does want more guaranteed money past this year," Rapoport reported. "He believes he has a lot left. A little bit of a lingering issue this offseason for the Rams."
Rapoport added that the Super Bowl-winning quarterback has been putting in the work, attending voluntary practices.
After day two of the NFL draft, reporters asked head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead about the situation. They both did their best to dance around the question.
"I've had good dialogue with Matthew," McVay said, via quotes from the team. "We'll keep those things in house, but he's been working with our guys and we'll keep those things in house."
"We're going to take it a day at a time. We'll see," McVay said. "So we're going to try to figure it out. There's nothing that's more important than making sure that he feels appreciated and he knows how much we love him and want him to lead the way. I think that commitment that I think he wants to have can be reciprocated and we want to work towards figuring that out."
"We're definitely jacked to have Matthew as our QB," Snead said.
Following the 2021 Super Bowl, the Rams signed Stafford to a four-year, $160 million deal in the spring of 2022. With just three years left on the deal, the veteran quarterback is guaranteed $31 million this year; however, none over the last two years. Stafford's mission is to get more money, and he deserves it after the season he led the 2023 Rams.
As a Ram, Stafford has been excellent, recording a 24-17 record, completing 936 passes, 65.7% of his passes, 10,938 yards, and 75 touchdowns in 41 games. It is not a given that Stafford will get what he wants, but it's clear he is working to be the best version of himself in 2024.
Although Stafford has had his fair share of nicks and bruises when he's upright and healthy, not many quarterbacks are better than No. 9.
