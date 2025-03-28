A Mid-Round QB Who Makes Sense For the Rams
With the 2025 NFL Draft less than a month away, the Los Angeles Rams are making their final draft boards and getting the players they want to go after on the list.
The Rams will start the draft with the 26th overall pick in the first round. The Rams have been the winners so far this offseason and in free agency and now will look to fill in the remaining holes on their roster.
One position the Rams will be looking at that many are not talking about is the quarterback position. The Rams can go after a quarterback in the later or middle rounds of the draft. This offseason, the Rams brought back veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, but he is on the back nine of his career and the team does not know when his last season will be.
The Rams can draft a quarterback and let the rookie sit behind Stafford and learn from one of the best to play the position. Then, they can take over once Stafford decides to retire.
One draft prospect the Rams can go after is Ohio State quarterback Will Howard.
"There will be specific traits the Rams and especially McVay look for in their evaluations of any potential draft pick," said Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. "First, I don’t get the impression that they weigh a more veteran prospect with as much concern, though injury history is important. Second, the player must be able to throw in rhythm and “on time”, meaning they can execute within the unique and specific timing of the offense, including quick and anticipatory throws."
"The player should have some ability to read a non-static defense, although McVay’s scheme can set a young player up to not have to do as much at the line of scrimmage if necessary. While he doesn’t have to be a quarterback around whom entire run packages are built, the ability to pick up “gimme” yards and present a dual threat in the red zone are traits this staff is looking at."
"He [Will Howard] has functional mobility, arm talent and decision-making skills. NFL teams also appreciate his competitive toughness, which is a non-negotiable trait for the position at the next level," said Dane Brugler of The Athletic.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday for all updates.
Find our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.