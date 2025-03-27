NFL Draft: Would This Rams Trade Make Sense?
The Los Angeles Rams seem to be the winners of the offseason so far. Their free agent signings put them in a position to be serious Super Bowl contenders next season. We have seen the Rams do this before, which led them to winning a Super Bowl, but this time it is different.
The Rams got the players to sign with them without giving up their future draft picks, which makes it even better.
The Rams still have areas to fill on their team on both sides of the ball. If they do not do that with the remaining free agents that are still out there, they will look to add to their talented roster in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
We all know that the Rams have been the best drafting team over the last few drafts. They have been finding talent in all the rounds that come in and have an instant impact on the team. They are looking to do the same next month, and if they do, they will have a roster that is ready to take over this season and for many years to come.
Draft analyst Chad Reuter has the Rams making a draft trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Reuter has the Rams trading down to the last pick of the first round well receiving the 96th overall pick and the 168th overall pick from the Eagles.
In return the Rams will give the Eagles the 26th overall pick and the 190th overall pick.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman took a year off from trading up in the first round in 2024. ... Can he really stop himself from getting back in the mix this April? Maybe. But I wouldn't be surprised if he climbs the board for one of this year's top receivers or to add more pieces to Philly's stellar defensive line. The Day 2 pick he'd send to L.A. wouldn't be a deterrent because he could pick up more assets in separate deals later during the weekend.
Rams GM Les Snead and coach Sean McVay have had a ton of success finding contributors on Days 2 and 3, so securing extra capital while only moving down six slots could be right in their wheelhouse. L.A. is positioned to take the best available player at the end of the first round, though I imagine they'll have their eye on which DBs are still available at No. 32.
Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Also please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE