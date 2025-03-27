Analysts Debate Rams' Nacua’s Retirement Timeline
The Los Angeles Rams let longtime Ram wide receiver Cooper Kupp go this offseason and brought in veteran Davante Adams to replace him. The new duo of Adams and the Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua has several fans excited for whats to come in the next few years.
However, in a recent interview with the young Nacua, he revealed what type of career he is looking to have and more specifically, when he wants to hang up the cleats for good. Perhaps if the franchise knew this before, maybe Kupp would still be a Ram? Let's not speculate.
"I want to retire at the age of 30." Nacua said. "I'm 23 right now, I'm going into year three. I think of Aaron Donald, like man to go out on top, I think it would be super cool. But also, I want to have a big family. I want to have at least a starting five. I came from a big family so I need five boys, for sure. But also, like, I want to be able to be a part of their lives and be as active as I can with them.”
On a recent episode of Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio and Chris Simms, the two believe that Nacua could easily have a changed mindset given a few more seasons under the belt.
"Lets revisit this conversation five years from now, let's see how you feel about it then," Simms said. "At 30 you are still a very young man. I don't think he's married and has kids yet... Wide receiver is a position that we're seeing, you can play later into your career."
Still at the young age, Nacua has a lot more left in the tank we as fans and analyst's presume, but who knows if that opinion will change in five years? That statement being said by Nacua most likely accelerates the goal the franchise has for itself in this upcoming year, and for the next several following.
"I would not assume he's going to continue to play at the level that he plays at into his 30's," Florio said. "I think we should always try to remain sensitive to what they {NFL athletes} put themselves through so they can go out there and play the sport they love and the sport what we love to watch."
