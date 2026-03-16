3 Free Agents Still Available Who Could Start for the Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams do not have many holes remaining in their roster and for the most part, have their lineup set for the 2026 NFL season. However, the Rams' two Super Bowl trips under Sean McVay were assisted by midseason trades. These three players could help the Rams avoid that by assisting championship efforts from the start.

1. Jauan Jennings

I've written about the fit between Jennings and the Rams before. The Rams love 11 personnel or three wide receivers on the field at one time. While the Rams still have Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, they have yet to establish a traditional third threat to replace Demarcus Robinson. While Konata Mumpfield was filling in, it's clear that the Rams need a veteran player to help with the rotation as Mumpfield, Xavier Smith, and Jordan Whittington continue to develop.

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts with teammates during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Jennings is a natural WR3 who is more than capable of becoming a number two. If Adams is thinking about retiring after this season, Jennings could become a long-term starter if he can prove himself on a short-term deal like Kevin Dotson did in 2023.

2. Deebo Samuel

Perhaps a controversial choice since Samuel was on the San Francisco 49ers during the height of the Rams-49ers rivalry, but there's a reason Samuel forced his way out, and there's also a reason he's a free agent right now. It comes down to this: if Samuel wants to go ring hunting, it's a perfect fit, but if he wants another payday, the Rams should have no interest.

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Regardless of concerns regarding locker room fit, the Rams have established their culture in a way that when things break down, the team stays together and gets through tough situations repeatedly, something that I think Samuel has missed out on in his career and would be the catalyst for a massive second act. His versatility could place him all over the field, especially in the backfield, and that alone could be the key to unlocking other players.

3. Bobby Wagner

Former Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is a free agent and the perfect piece to round out the linebacker room. Wagner could fill in for Omar Speights, helping Speights be placed in better positions while being the veteran Nate Landman needs to return to his turnover-inducing play style.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Bobby Wagner on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wagner is also a premium blitzer who could be the extra player who helps the Rams turn their bombardment of quarterback pressure into sacks.