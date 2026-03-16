Cold Water Dumped on Davante Adams Trade Rumors

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Sunday, the NFL learned that the Philadelphia Eagles had ceased trade talks for All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown for now.

As more information was revealed regarding which teams were involved in a potential deal, a report emerged stating that the Los Angeles Rams were looking to trade Davante Adams.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The news was a shocking allegation considering the Rams had only signed Adams the year before after controversially saying goodbye to franchise legend Cooper Kupp.

Adams had an immediate impact in the position room and on the field, leading the NFL in touchdown receptions while serving as a mentor for Puka Nacua and Konata Mumpfield. The claim that the Rams were engaged in talks to deal Adams away has not been verified.

The Claim Regarding A Potential Adams Trade

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio states that the Rams are willing to trade Davante Adams and were discussing trading Adams during their talks for Brown. It's unclear if Adams was involved in talks for Brown straight up or if Adams would be dealt to make cap space for Brown's massive deal.

"Per a league source, the Rams — while talking about a possible trade for Brown — were pursuing the possibility of trading Adams," wrote Florio.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) prepare to take the field before the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"The Rams presumably were hoping to get a deal done by today, when a fully-guaranteed $6 million roster bonus came due. And the payment of the bonus likely means they’ll keep Adams and his $18 million base salary."

"Regardless, a week with a handful of interesting developments could have had two more: A.J. Brown traded to the Rams, and Davante Adams (the league leader in receiving touchdowns in 2025) traded to what would have been his fifth NFL team."

The Rams Social Media Team Makes An Interesting Post

Within hours of Florio's claim, the Rams social media team re-released the video of Rams head coach Sean McVay breaking down tape of Adams' plays, praising him in front of the team during Adams' introduction last season. It's unclear if this was in response to Florio, an already scheduled post, a coincidence, or something else.

Still not over this introduction from Coach 🤌 pic.twitter.com/k8nN0tCKV2 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 15, 2026

McVay spoke about Adams during the first week of March regarding a potential extension. McVay stated he believes Adams will be ready to roll and even better in 2026.

“I haven't talked about anything like that," stated McVay.

"We feel good about where we're at there. The main focus and concentration for us has been on free agency. The guys that are truly free agents for us, what are the upcoming plans? Next Monday will be here before we know it. We’re making sure that we get all our contingency plans in place, in addition to the draft and different ways to onboard people. We expect him to be ready to roll. We expect him to even be better in year two. That's kind of where we're at with that.”