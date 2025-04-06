Breaking Down 7-Round Rams Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams have been the best drafting team in the last couple of drafts. The Rams want it to stay the same in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Rams want to add more talent and make their team complete with players they will select in this draft class.
General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay are ready to get to work as it is draft season.
Pro Football Network gave their recent 7-round mock draft and these are the players the Rams are selecting.
26) Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
"A smooth, confident defender with natural instincts and patience, Trey Amos consistently positions himself well and makes decisive breaks on the ball," said Reese Decker of Pro Football Focus. "With a 4.43-second 40 time, he has the speed to match up against most receivers and brings physicality in run support."
90) Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
The Rams picked up their tight end of the future with Ferguson. He can be effective in the passing game and can be the No. 2 tight end behind veteran Tyler Higbee.
101) Will Howard, QB Ohio State
Rams get their quarterback of the future? Howard is coming off a National Champion in college. Howard can come in and learn from Matthew Stafford and McVay before taking over down the line.
127) Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas
Blue brings an explosiveness and a different running style to the Rams. Getting Blue in the fourth round is a steal. He can take some load off of Kyren Williams.
190) Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
Johnson gets added to the Rams deep receiving core. Johnson can stretch the field for the Rams and is a good route runner and fits McVay's offense.
195) Kitan Crawford, S, Nevada
Crawford gives the Rams a much needed piece in the secondary. Crawford still needs to develop but Chris Shula has done a good job in getting his players ready for his scheme.
201) Clay Webb, OT, Jacksonville State
Rams beef up the offensive line with Webb. Webb is a good pick in the sixth round for the Rams. Webb can sit back and learn from the veteran offensive line.
202) Willie Lampkin, OG, North Carolina
Lampkin gives the Rams depth on the inside part of the offensive line. Lampkin will be able to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
