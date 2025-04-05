Where Do Rams Rank in 1st-Round Picks Since 2020?
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to have another solid draft class in the 2025 NFL Draft.
General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have come together with a plan for what players they want to draft and what players they are looking for. The Rams have done well in recent drafts in finding the right talent on both sides of the ball.
When the Rams went all in back in the 2021 season, they traded away a lot of their future draft capital for players to win now and many thought the Rams were going to have to rebuild and the franchise will go back to having down years.
That was far from the case. Not only did the Rams win the Super Bowl, but they have had successful seasons since. Many of their players that have been here over the last few years were drafted with the remaining picks they had and the picks that people thought the Rams would not get anything from.
The Rams have built their team successfully from the draft in recent years without missing the playoffs and those players have come in and have had an impact right out of the gate.
But where do the Rams rank in first round picks since 2020?
PFF ranked the Rams third worst in WAR (0.42) for "First-Round Picks Since 2020." That has a lot to do with the fact that Jared Verse has been their only first round pick since 2020.
"With the Rams as the exception, four of the five teams in the above list have not made the postseason since at least 2021," said Dalton Wasserman of PFF. "This list says a lot about the Raiders and Titans, both of whom finished behind the Rams despite Los Angeles making Jared Verse their first selection in the first round since Jared Goff in 2016."
But the Rams have the second best defensive grade by "First-Round Picks Since 2020" with Jared Verse. PFF gave them a grade of 89.6.
Jared Verse has eased the Rams’ concerns about replacing Aaron Donald’s production.
The Rams' defense is great with the addition of Verse but if they add the pieces they need still, the defense can be an elite one and for a long time.
