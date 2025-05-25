3 Easiest Quarterbacks on Rams' 2025 Schedule
The Los Angeles Rams will face several strong opponents for much of the season as a first-place team that is competing for a chance at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy next February. Head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have instantly accelerated a possible rebuild into one of the youngest rosters in the league that is competing for championships.
Defensive coordinator Chris Shula will have his fair share of passers to take care of this season, especially early in the campaign with matchups against Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and C.J. Stroud. However, he will also face some less-than challenging signal callers this season. Let's look at the three easiest quarterbacks on the Rams 2025 schedule.
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Ward is a relative unknown in the NFL compared to other passers on Los Angeles' schedule. The No. 1 overall selection in this year's NFL Draft has received very little fanfare from the looks of it compared his fifth-round classmate Sheduer Sanders. However, Ward is gifted passer with the ceiling to be one of the better QBs in the sport.
There will be some decision-making and mechanical issues that will hinder Ward in his rookie season, especially on a below-average Titans roster. That could lead to a dominant performance for the Rams defense in Week 2.
Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Richardson and Jones will be competing for the starting quarterback job in Indianapolis. Richardson offers rare gifts that if he can put it altogether this season, the Colts could be serious contenders in the AFC for a very long time- he is that talented of a player but has failed to improve on his decision-making and accuracy as a passer.
Jones is who he is at this point of his career. The former Vikings and Giants passer has a limited ceiling and most defenses are licking their chops anytime he is under center. Look for this to be possible get-right game at home in Week 4.
Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler or Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
The Saints are going to be a bad football team next year and this will likely be another opportunity for the Rams to get their defense flowing coming off the Week 8 bye. Haener, Rattler, and the rookie Shough will be competing for the starting job this summer and potentially into the season.
Rattler and Shough have ceilings to be sufficient starters due to their youth and inexperience in the NFL while Haener is looking to make a name for himself and shock the world as a potential starter this season. Either way, it could get ugly for any of the three signal-callers when they take the field against Los Angeles.
