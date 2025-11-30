Rams House Sounds Off on Stunning Loss vs. Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams had one thing on their mind coming into this week. That was getting a massive win on the road once again and making sure they handled their business. The Rams are taking their season one game at a time and one week at a time. They are playing great football, and staying in the present is helping this team be the best in the National Football League.

It is never easy for a team to go across the country and play a game earlier than they are used to and come out on top against a good opponent. The Rams, under head coach Sean McVay, have done a great job of winning these types of games because he and the coaching staff do a great job of making sure they put the players in the best position to be successful.

Social Media reacts to Rams Wild Week 13 Loss

The Rams take an early 7-0 lead against the Panthers after Stafford finds Davante Adams for a four-yard touchdown. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) November 30, 2025

LARvsCAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/toMZiZqs1k — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025

If the rams lose to the panthers it’ll be the greatest thing ever as a Seahawks fan — EERShowYo (@EERShowYo) November 30, 2025

The Panthers are giving the Rams a very tough time so far today. The Rams haven’t been challenged like this many times this year. Bryce Young has done a very good job of avoiding sacks by scrambling, and they’ve done a great job forcing 2 turnovers and running the ball so far. — William (@William9340) November 30, 2025

Rams-Panthers with a rare pick-6 from Stafford? Sure! pic.twitter.com/pqSez9gLs3 — Zach Sturniolo (@zachstur) November 30, 2025

LARvsCAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/LB72cm0Be4 — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025

Rams and Panthers only good game on right now pic.twitter.com/Aijrpv6ng0 — Jacob 🇲🇽 (@HitStickHicks) November 30, 2025

(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/o9hGEoplJF — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 30, 2025

#LARvsCAR no way the panthers are leading against the rams — 5alvage (@5alvage) November 30, 2025

Rams actually about to lose to the panthers? — Coach Wynn (@_JustWynn) November 30, 2025

Wow the panthers what a result against the rams — Gunner Zo (@GunnerZo) November 30, 2025

Rams gettin they chain snatched by the Panthers Sunday off to a good start — Slimm 🦅 (@Dizzy_3D) November 30, 2025

Horrible loss for the Rams but really a great win for the Panthers they balled out — ag ❤️‍🔥 (@ag15i) November 30, 2025

I better hear all types of stuff about Matthew Stafford, and the Los Angeles, Rams this week for losing to the Panthers. Especially with a pick 6, and a fumble lost. Keep that same energy!! — TY (@2ThaEdgeofPANiC) November 30, 2025

What a win Carolina! — Cole Bryson (@TheColeBryson) November 30, 2025

But they’ve beaten the Packers, Cowboys, and now the Rams? It really is the year of “anything goes” in the NFL https://t.co/JNesjqR7z0 — Kmart Takes (@KmartTakes) November 30, 2025

(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/o9hGEoplJF — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 30, 2025

