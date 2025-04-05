Is Cornerback the Best First Round Option for Rams?
As one of the youngest defenses in the league, the Los Angeles Rams continue to strive for development amongst their players.
Fascinatingly, the team bestows themselves a strong unit overall that began to take flight late in the 2024 season. Now, they must find their cornerstone perimeter weapon in the secondary.
If the Rams are to ultimately reach their goal of returning to, and winning, the Super Bowl, they must address their secondary and linebacker room. This year's NFL Draft presents a quality group of cornerbacks prospects and a steady safety crop along with a few potential Day One starting linebacker prospects, and general manager Les Snead will not be short of options.
Currently, Los Angeles has Ahkello Witherspoon and Darius Williams as their starting outside cornerbacks with Quentin Lake as their starting nickel defender. Kamren Curl and Kamren Kinchens round out the secondary at both safety spots. It's a solid group that needs a breath of youth as Kinchens has stood out as the high-ceiling defender on the backend.
With the No. 26 selection in the draft, the Rams will be in a great position to select the top cornerback available if they are to go in this direction. There are a few that come to mind, including East Carolina's Shavon Revel Jr., Ole Miss' Trey Amos, and Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison.
Revel and Morrison both bring injury concerns to the next level after suffering season-enders in 2024. However, both players would be vying for the No. 1 cornerback option quickly, healthy permitting.
Both players at long corners with great size and coverage skills. Both also offer high-end ball skills that would pair well with Kinchens on the backend and give the Rams a young secondary that can take away the football. Amos is another defender who could do just that with ample press-man skills and terrific hip fluidity that makes him a great man coverage defender overall.
Texas' Jahdae Barron is a longshot at No. 26 but would be the best player available for Los Angeles and give them a quality starting nickel defender right away. There will be options on the table for Snead to choose from at No. 26 if they do select a cornerback.
Trading back is likely their best option in a depth-heavy class. However, if they were to sit tight at No. 26, one of those corners would be good choices for Los Angeles.
