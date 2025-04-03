2025 NFL Draft: What Trey Amos Would Bring to Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are on the cusp of having an elite defense filled with youth that have been drafted within the last three to four years. It's a group that has slowly been built but came to fruition at the end of last season during the team's deep playoff run.
However, it's a defense that still has holes and is missing a couple of key pieces in the secondary and at linebacker. Cornerback is an area that should be addressed and in a fairly strong cornerback class, health permitting, the Rams should try and take advantage.
Ole Miss Rebels cornerback Trey Amos is a potential target in the early portions of the draft, whether it's at No. 26 overall in the NFL Draft or in a trade back. Amos is a former three-star recruit who spent his first three seasons at Louisiana before transferring to Alabama in 2023 and then Ole Miss this past season, where he became first-team All-SEC with three interceptions, 13 passes defended, and 39 tackles.
Let's take a closer look to see what Amos could bring to the table at the next level.
Strengths
Amos brings quality size and an adequate athletic profile that translates well to the next level. He offers impressive technique in press-man coverage, displaying effective short-area quickness and disciplined footwork to mirror and match with wide receivers on the perimeter.
The former three-star recruit provides good man coverage skills with effective jams at the line of scrimmage and great fluidity to handle transitions and flip his hips to stay at the pocket of the receiver. Amos also exhibits the usage of the sideline as an extra defender, a valuable asset in coverage when handling deep third and man assignments.
Amos possess ample ball skills and production, as previously mentioned. He's assertive at the catch point and offers the length and short-area burst to explode into a throwing land to undercut or play through the receiver.
Weaknesses
Amos is not perfect. In zone, while he does offer solid spacing and awareness, can get caught up in the eye candy of play fakes at the mesh point. In these instances, he displays the lack of elite speed to recover in transition.
In run support, Amos brings some flashes of physicality to deconstruct blocks but when faced with playmakers in space, he tends to have overaggression as a tackler and will play out of control, a sign that he tries too much to come in with a big hit and attempt to jar the ball loose.
That aggressive mindset is what has cost him in zone and run support roles. Amos will need to clean this up at the next level if he is to be an effective and quality starter at the next level.
What Amos brings to the next level
Amos projects best as a potential starting outside cornerback at the next level. This is a player with the size, length, ball production, press-man skills, and flashes in run support to be an impact starter for any defense. While he must control his aggression in some areas of his game, his flashes give hope that it's fixable by coaching at the next level.
In Los Angeles, Amos would be the playmaking perimeter corner the team has been looking for. While they are in need of a true nickel, the former Rebel gives the Rams another young immediate contributor in the secondary that would get a boost in Year 1.
Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
Please let us know your views when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.