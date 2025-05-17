The Ins and Outs of the Rams' Schedule
The Los Angeles Rams appear to be one of the best teams in the National Football League heading into this upcoming season. Sarah Barshop of ESPN analyzed Los Angeles' schedule.
"The NFL expects the Rams to be a good and relevant team, giving Los Angeles five standalone games, including two of their last three games of the season. The Rams, who have made the playoffs all but two seasons since coach Sean McVay was hired in 2017, return the majority of their core from their playoff team last season. Three of those five island games are away from SoFi Stadium, including the back-to-back in Weeks 16 and 17," Barshop said.
Barshop noted that the Rams' Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles is a game to circle, as it will put arguably the top two rosters in the National Football League against each other early in the season. It will be a good test for both teams to see where they stack up.
"Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles. This is a rematch of the snow-filled game that ended the Rams' 2024 season. That game, a 28-22 loss, was so close that Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. later said Los Angeles was the eventual Super Bowl champion's biggest threat in the playoffs. Unlike that divisional round playoff game, this one is early enough so that weather is unlikely to be a big factor."
At around the halfway point of the season, the Rams hit what appears to be the best stretch of their schedule, as it allows the Rams to cut back on travelling and conserve energy. This should help a potential Super Bowl run happen, as it eliminates some of the rigors of an NFL season.
"Weeks 8-12. After the Rams' trip to London, Los Angeles has a bye week and then three out of four games at home. The one road game? A short trip to San Francisco to play the [San Francisco] 49ers. This will be a welcome stretch where they'll get a break from the long distances they will travel during the 2025 season," Barshop said.
