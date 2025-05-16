Will Rams Live Up to Expectations This Season?
The Los Angeles Rams have assembled one of the best rosters in the National Football League to go along with one of the best head coaches in the league, Sean McVay. Those are reason enough to be optimistic about the Rams' chances of a successful upcoming regular season.
The Rams entered the offseason determined to improve their roster, especially on offense and they did precisely that. Los Angeles must now prepare for their offseason changes to impact their play on the field after falling just short against the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs this past postseason.
Eric D. Williams of FOX Sports believes the Rams will live up to expectations and finish the regular season as one of the best teams in the National Football League. Williams predicts the Rams to finish the regular season 12-5 and make the playoffs once again.
"Sean McVay’s squad has nine road games this season, but only two against teams that reached the postseason last year. Nagging injuries have slowed frontline players like Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua over the past two years, and those two stars need to stay healthy for the Rams to make a deep playoff run," Williams said.
Williams noted the several additions the Rams have made on the offensive side of the ball as one of the primary reasons the Rams should have a successful season. He also lists the Rams young and talented defense as another reason
"The addition of veteran receiver Davante Adams and rookie tight end Terance Ferguson should add juice to L.A.’s passing game, and a young defensive front anchored by Jared Verse, Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske should take another leap in development in 2025. The Rams have won the NFC West four times in eight seasons and have reached the postseason six times since McVay took over as head coach. They are the team to beat in the division once again," Williams said.
The Rams continue to prove themselves to be one of the best front offices and teams in the league.
