If Dolphins Rebuild in 2026, Does Chris Shula Make Sense?
Make no mistake about it: if Chris Shula emulates the success of the Rams' defense in 2025, he will get looks to be an NFL head coach in 2026.
Atlanta Falcons head coach and former Rams DC Raheem Morris has supported Shula and expects him to be a head coach soon, and he has the goods to thrive in the role.
However, could the answer be coming sooner rather than later on where Shula could be going? Well, the NFL loves narratives and the Miami Dolphins could be on the verge of the biggest rebuild in franchise history.
There is no indication to believe Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel and/or GM Chris Grier are fighting for their jobs yet but there seems to be constant questions regarding the organization after a poor 2024 with a roster full of bad contracts.
Star QB Tua Tagovailoa's health was once again an issue and Tyreek Hill has been constantly mentioned in trade talks with some of the team's big-time investments not contributing to the success of the team in the ways desired.
Miami also let Robert Hunt and Christian Wilkins walk last season to the annoyance of many. If Miami does clean house, we've already seen the influence the Rams have over the NFL and let's not ignore Jacksonville turning into Rams South.
Narratives drive ticket prices and having Shula, the grandson of legendary Dolphins head coach Don Shula come in to rebuild the organization would see ticket sales go through the roof.
Shula himself knows all about rebuilds, having participated in one with the Rams. Plus he's connected to the legendary John Carroll inner circle of football minds, giving him many connections around the league.
Miami has a well-known discipline problem. Shula organized a defense filled with rookies and second-year players that shut teams down. That was without Aaron Donald, who had retired in the 2024 offseason.
Do not be surprised to see Shula as a head coach option next year, especially if the Dolphins job opens. He is able to do everything the Dolphins need in order to execute a rebuild, his Rolodex is large enough to bring in the people needed to win, and his last name will give him the grace and time to actually perform a full rebuild with high-character players.
McVay assistants going on to become head coaches isn't exactly a new phenomenon. Perhaps it's Miami's time to cash in.
